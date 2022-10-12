Discovery+ has partnered with ID to explore the true stories behind Fox's musical comedy series Glee, according to a report by Deadline. The streaming service has ordered a three-part docuseries from Ample Entertainment, who have also been responsible for Facebook's 9 Months with Courtney Cox and HBO's The Invisible Pilot. It promises to have access to key members of both the cast and crew, who will share untold stories on their time working on the show which ran between 2009 and 2015, producing over 100 episodes.

The docuseries, which is currently untitled, looks set to explore the multitude of controversies that plagued the Fox show — which briefly became a cultural phenomenon — throughout the years, including the death of Mark Salling. Salling, who played Puck, was arrested on suspicion of possessing images of child sex abuse, to which he then pled guilty. While awaiting sentencing, he committed suicide. It will also explore the death of Cory Monteith, who played Finn. Monteith was found dead in his room at the Fairmont Pacific Rim hotel in Vancouver, and an autopsy report stated that Monteith had died as a result of an accidental overdose of both heroin and alcohol. His death came after a stay in rehab only months before, having experienced periods of drug abuse throughout his life.

Monteith's life was celebrated by Glee creator Ryan Murphy, his girlfriend and co-star Lea Michele, and fellow cast mates. However, Michele was accused of bullying by multiple cast members during and after her time on the series, with actress Samantha Marie Ware stating that Michele had caused "traumatic microaggressions" when they worked together. Michele issued an apology, saying that she was "unnecessarily difficult" toward others around her and that she would "keep working to better [herself] and take responsibility for [her] actions."

Following the end of the show, there was further tragedy when Naya Rivera, who had played Santana Lopez, died while on a boating trip in Lake Piru, California, with her four-year-old son, Josey Dorsey. When their rented boat did not return an hour past the allotted time, a search was mounted with Dorsey being found alone in the boat, asleep and in a life jacket. The Ventura County sheriff suggested the pair, having gone for a swim, had been caught in a rip current and that Rivera was able to save her son but had expended too much energy to save herself as well.

Glee was a musical-comedy series revolving around a glee club at William McKinley High School, and also starred Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch, Jayma Mays, Dianna Agron, Chris Colfer, Jessalyn Gilsig, Kevin McHale, Amber Riley, Jenna Ushkowitz, Heather Morris, Darren Criss, and Melissa Benoist.

Collider will have further details on the release of the untitled Glee docuseries when it becomes available, with no release date having yet been made known.