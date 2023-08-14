The Big Picture Idina Menzel, who played Shelby Corcoran on Glee, admits that the experience "wasn't great for the ego" due to being cast as a mother to Lea Michele's character.

Menzel, who had just given birth to her son, felt concerned about her career but ultimately saw it as an opportunity to work with Ryan Murphy and be part of a hit show.

While Menzel looks back fondly on her time on Glee, other cast members have spoken out about negative experiences, particularly regarding Lea Michele's behavior, including allegations of bullying.

Glee may have ended its six season run back in 2014, but the hit Fox show seemingly hasn't left the headlines thanks to countless members of the cast recalling their negative experiences during production. The latest Glee alum to speak out about their time on the show is Broadway legend Idina Menzel, who appeared on the show as Shelby Corcoran, estranged mother to Lea Michele's Rachel Berry, saying the experience "wasn't great for the ego." The actor was 38 at the time of her first appearance back in 2010, only fifteen years older than Michele, who was 23.

In an interview with Stellar Magazine, the Wicked star said “You know, you’re worried you’re not going to work again, and then people hire you to be someone’s mother when you probably should be their older sister." She continued "It just wasn’t great for the ego. But I sucked it up and sucked myself into my clothes, and was excited to work with [creator] Ryan Murphy and be a part of that hit show.” Menzel was cast in the role shortly after giving birth to her son Walker, who was born in September 2009; "I had my son Walker, and then three months later, I got the call [to be on Glee] and so I said ‘yes,'" she said, noting concerns that motherhood may negatively impact her career. The star revealed she was still breastfeeding during production, joking that she "couldn’t fit into any of the costumes."

Idina Menzel Still Looks Back on Her Glee Role Fondly

Despite any bruising to the ego Menzel may have endured during her time on Glee, she asserted that she does look back on the role fondly, in which she would appear in a guest capacity until 2013. Some of her cast mates view the time less favorably however, with multiple individuals speaking out about their experiences – particularly regarding Michele's behaviour. In June 2020 Samantha Marie Ware, who appeared in the sixth season of the show as Jane Hayward, said in a now deleted tweet that Michele had made her time at working "a living hell." She continued "I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would ‘s— in my wig!’ amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood."

In November 2022, fellow cast members Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz recalled Michele's on-set behavior in an interview with Us Weekly, with McHale saying "We all come from different backgrounds and different experiences, and there were definitely moments of, like, ‘Is that normal?’" He added "But we didn’t necessarily know any better and we were all learning together." In an interview with The New York Times, Michele addressed the allegations of bullying on set, saying "I have an edge to me. I work really hard. I leave no room for mistakes. That level of perfectionism, or that pressure of perfectionism, left me with a lot of blind spots.”

Glee is available to stream on Hulu.