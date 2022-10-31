Although it only ran for six seasons, we’d wager a guess that the cast behind Fox’s critically celebrated series, Glee, felt like the show went on for too long. With its constant upbeat drive and comedically dramatic storylines, the on-screen tale was a stark difference from what was really going on behind the scenes. But, that wasn’t always the case. In a recent interview on the iHeart Radio podcast, And That’s What You REALLY Missed, hosted by Glee alums Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz, series co-creator Ryan Murphy stopped by the studio to share some interesting information about what direction the show was initially headed in.

“Mr. Schue, I believe, was a crystal meth addict in Ian [Brennan’s] script,” Murphy revealed at the top of the interview, immediately getting into the nitty-gritty reality of the show’s early days. The series was meant to follow the “unraveling” of the choral leader in what would’ve been a more NC-17 take on the now infamous light-hearted drama. The first version of the script would land in Murphy’s hands while he was at the gym in an exchange that saw a stranger passing him the darker-toned script penned by eventual co-creator and frequent Murphy collaborator, Ian Brennan.

While we would’ve loved to have seen Brennan’s darker side of the titular club, Murphy said that he was looking for something more “optimistic,” eventually making some big changes. In another exciting reveal, Murphy said that the role of choral director William “Schue” Schuester, a part that would eventually end up in the tap dancing shoes of Matthew Morrison, was being penned for pop music superstar, Justin Timberlake. Bluntly putting it, Murphy said, “I’ve never really talked about this, that pilot was written for Justin Timberlake. Mr. Schue was written for Justin.” Between the heavy drug usage and the news of Timberlake’s original intended casting, our minds are officially blown.

While the choir sang and danced their way through each episode, mental and emotional challenges as well as addiction were taking place off-set for the real-life actors. First, leading star Cory Monteith tragically passed away from a drug overdose during the show’s fifth season. Just a few short years later, cast member Mark Salling would be arrested on charges of child pornography possession, an event that would ultimately lead to his suicide. Star Lea Michele faced intense scrutiny for her behavior on set, while co-star Naya Rivera would tragically pass during a boating accident in 2020. The dark shadow following the cast of the series has become so big that it was recently revealed that a tell-all documentary was in the works.

While we’ll never look at Glee the same, we’re definitely stuck wondering what it would’ve been like had Timberlake starred as a meth-addicted Will Schuester. You can check out a trailer for the hit series below.