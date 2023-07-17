Glee remains a crucial and divisive part of 2010s pop culture. The show about a group of outsiders forming a glee club in high school was a major hit for its first three seasons, thanks to its charming cast, chaotic humor, and irresistible covers of many well-known songs.

The show was never consistent and became outright ridiculous in the later seasons. However, it had several memorable and acclaimed episodes that remain highly regarded by critics and fans. Whether because of their great soundtracks, unhinged humor, or crucial character developments, these episodes are Glee's best and most rewatchable.

10 "The Break Up" — Season 4, Episode 4

One of the saddest episodes in the show's run, "The Break Up" sees the show's main couples — Finn and Rachel, Kurt and Blaine, and Santana and Brittany — go their separate ways. As characters grow up and realize shocking things about each other, it becomes clear their paths are pulling them apart, at least for the time being.

"The Break Up" is a tough watch, especially for hardcore fans heavily invested in these couples. However, it also features some of the best acting in the show, especially from Lea Michele, Chris Colfer, and the late Naya Rivera. A memorable soundtrack including incredible covers from "Don't Speak," "Mine," and "The Scientist" further make "The Break Up" a must-watch for Gleeks.

9 "What The World Needs Now" — Season 6, Episode 6

Although the show lost its spark in Season 4, Season 6 of Glee was surprisingly good. The plot returned to the show's high school roots and focused on a new group of compelling and likable characters. Unlike the Season 4 newbies, the Season 6 cast was refreshing and not just doppelgängers of the original New Directions.

"What the World Needs Now" is a tribute episode to Burt Bacharach, featuring many of the legendary composer's most iconic songs. With wonderful covers of hits like "Baby, It's You," "I'll Never Fall in Love Again," and the title song, "What the World Needs Now" is one of the show's best tribute episodes and a highlight of Season 6.

8 "Prom Queen" — Season 2, Episode 20

"Prom Queen" focuses on the New Directions' first prom dance. Quinn becomes obsessed with winning prom queen, while Kurt and Blaine make their first major appearance as a couple. Meanwhile, Finn gets jealous when Rachel takes Jesse as her date, while Santana's ruthless pursuit of the crown ends unexpectedly.

Like many of Glee's best episodes, "Prom Queen" balances humor and heartwarming moments with an excellent soundtrack. The covers include a showstopping rendition of Adele's "Rollin' in the Deep" and a playful cover of the Black Kids' "I'm Not Gonna Teach Your Boyfriend How to Dance with You." Kurt winning prom queen as a prank is a questionable choice, but "Prom Queen" pulls it off with a sweet ending.

7 "Props" — Season 3, Episode 20

It's not often that supporting characters get an episode to shine in Glee. Season 3's "Props" sees the underrated and perennially ignored Tina Cohen-Chang take center stage after she hits her head, leading to an extended sequence where everyone in the cast switches roles.

"Props" makes the most of its wacky premise by having endless fun with its cast playing different roles. Unlike other Glee episodes, the music takes a back seat to the zany plot, which sees actors like Jane Lynch and Matthew Morrison switch roles with expectedly chaotic results. "Props" is among Glee's most hysterical episodes, an effortless and rewatchable entry into the show's best season.

6 "Journey To Regionals" — Season 1, Episode 22

The Season 1 finale, "Journey to Regionals," sees the New Directions competing against Vocal Adrenaline in the Show Choir Regionals. The group of underdogs performs an incredible set of Journey covers, including a duet of "Faithfully," a mash-up of "Anyway You Want It" and "Lovin', Touchin', Squeezin'," and another cover of "Don't Stop Believin'." However, they still lose to Vocal Adrenaline's showstopping rendition of "Bohemian Rhapsody."

"Journey to Regionals" is a bittersweet episode. The New Directions do their best, but every fan can admit Vocal Adrenaline was better and deserved to win. However, the group delivered a memorable and irresistible performance that earned the crowd's love and ended Season 1 on a high note.

5 "Duets" — Season 2, Episode 4

Season 2's "Duets" is one of Glee's best episodes. It effortlessly balances the large cast, giving every character a chance to shine; most even get a song, something that became increasingly rarer as the show progressed. The episode focuses on a duet competition, with the show using it to explore the main romantic relationships.

The music is the true star in "Duets." The episode features covers of hits like "Don't Go Breakin' My Heart," "Lucky," and a particularly memorable version of "River Deep, Mountain High" by Mercedes and Santana. "Duets" is arguably Season 2's best episode, a charming but compelling entry into the show's most tonally uneven season.

4 "Sectionals" — Season 1, Episode 13

The first 13 episodes of Glee received near-universal acclaim. They perfectly captured the New Directions' early days, leading to the much-awaited Sectionals competition, where they had to improvise after Sue leaked their original set to the other groups.

"Sectionals" is among the show's most triumphant episodes. The episode features one of Glee's defining moments, with Rachel performing "Don't Rain on My Parade," a sequence that became synonymous with the show and Lea Michele. Surprisingly tense but ultimately rewarding, "Sectionals" is peak Glee and a reminder of how great the show was during its early days.

3 "Nationals" — Season 3, Episode 21

After three seasons of hard work, the New Directions finally won the Nationals competition in the appropriately titled episode, "Nationals." The hour sees the group competing against the country's best show choirs, with the New Directions performing a rousing set including Lady Gaga's "The Edge of Glory," Celine Dion's "It's All Coming Back to Me Now," and Meat Loaf's "Paradise by the Dashboard Light."

"Nationals" is Glee's most cathartic episode. Fans celebrated the long-awaited victory along with the New Directions, especially because it was the last performance for many of the show's original characters. "Nationals" is a gleefully epic episode and the perfect conclusion to a three-year journey that conquered millions of fans' hearts.

2 "Pilot" — Season 1, Episode 1

Many shows peak with their Pilot episodes, and there's an argument for Glee being one. The show's first episode is an iconic part of late 2000s culture, the chaotic introduction of the New Directions and the audience's first taste of the show's unique and subversive campy humor.

The episode ends with the New Directions' first cover of "Don't Stop Believin'," a sequence that became instantly iconic and launched an unexpected franchise that would dominate the tv landscape for the next three years. Glee's Pilot is funny, refreshing, slightly kitschy, and unforgettable, a near-perfect hour of television and one of the show's strongest efforts.

1 "Goodbye" — Season 3, Episode 22

The Season 3 finale, "Goodbye," centers on the high school graduation of multiple original characters. It ends with the now-memorable sequence where Finn breaks up with Rachel, allowing her to move to New York and pursue her Broadway dreams.

"Goodbye" was a turning point for the series, as fans didn't know how things would work with the show dividing its time between New York and Lima. In many ways, the episode is Glee's true ending; the show would never be the same, unable to recapture the magic that its original cast achieved in the McKinley High walls. Thus, "Goodbye" is Glee's last hurrah, an emotional but satisfying episode that holds immense rewatch value.

