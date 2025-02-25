Even though long-running comedy/musical series Glee left its mark in the world of television, going back and re-visiting it is not the easiest experience. Out of the extensive main cast, one actor died while the show was still running and two other cast members died after the series ended. During a participation in the Call It What It Is podcast, Glee alum Harry Shum Jr. (Everything Everywhere All At Once) talked about re-watching the series and how he feels about it.

Shum Jr. was on the podcast hosted by Jessica Capshaw and Camilla Luddington – two Grey's Anatomy stars that use the podcast to talk about show business and their experience in the long-running series. The actor was also part of the Grey’s cast from 2022 to 2024, which is one of the reasons why he was invited. When the subject turned to Glee and rewatching the series, Shum Jr. revealed he has a celebratory approach to his late friends' work:

"I'm able to watch and celebrate. I look at Naya [Rivera], Cory [Monteith], and Mark [Salling], and look at the beautiful work that they put in, and the humor that they brought to so many.... You can look at what could have been and, unfortunately, the past is the way it is, and you can’t really do much to change that outside of right now, and to celebrate how many lives that they affected, how many people that got some joy from their performances and songs that will live on forever.”

How Did The 'Glee' Cast Members Die?