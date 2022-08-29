In the opening scenes of the very first episode of Glee, a quote is immortalized in McKinley High’s trophy case. “By its very definition, glee is about opening yourself up to joy”, and arguably, no one was more enjoyable to watch than the icon herself - Santana Lopez (Naya Rivera). Naya Rivera had true star power and wasn’t afraid to pull focus in a scene. That’s exactly how her character managed to transform from a “nameless Cheerio sidekick” to a main character by the end of the first season. She had talent, she had style, and she had a hell of a lot to say but could just as easily cut you with a look. Despite the fast and cruel nature of Santana’s words, she became a comfort character for many, especially within the queer community. She provided some much-needed queer representation and despite the over-the-top comedy utilized by the show, many of Santana’s struggles were very real and mirrored the experiences of those watching at home.

From Cheerleader to Glee Star

Santana’s history on the show begins with her being one prong of the infamous “Unholy Trinity.” A desperate Quinn Fabray (Dianna Agron) employs the help of two of her fellow Cheerios to audition and join the Glee club in the hope of keeping her boyfriend, Finn (Cory Monteith), away from an overzealous Rachel Berry (Lea Michele). To this day, the “I Say A Little Prayer” performance is recreated by fans and posted online, showing the impact this performance has left on old and new fans alike. Their entry into the Glee club is quickly utilized by the main antagonist of the show, Sue Sylvester (Jane Lynch), who recruits the girls as spies in her war against Will Schuester (Matthew Morrison) and all that he stands for. Santana excitedly agrees to infiltrate the club but by the mid-season finale, she confesses that she would no longer betray Glee in favor of Sue as it has become “the best part of [her] day.” From that point, Santana is cemented into the ranks and over the next few years, she becomes begrudging friends with its members.

A Lover and A Fighter

During her time on the show, Santana unashamedly demanded your attention, be it with her dancing, her voice, or her ability to read someone to filth. Santana has a strict personal code; you just have to figure out what the hell it is. Her emotional intelligence makes her adept at knowing someone’s true motivations or weaknesses. Some of her most memorable smack-downs include physically fighting Quinn, reporting Mr. Schue’s Spanish capabilities, and the crushing monologue she gives Kurt (Chris Colfer) for interfering in her engagement. No one is safe from her wrath, she hates equally. She holds a mirror to the behaviors of the other characters and brings them down to earth with a brutal wit, making her character an invaluable addition to the show. She also proves to be an effective catalyst, one example being her plan to pass on mono to Quinn and Finn to expose their affair. Her actions can verge on the ridiculous and cruel, but it makes for some delightful television. By the end of the series, however, Santana proves that if her anger runs deep, her love and loyalty run deeper.

A Journey Understood By Many

What truly endears Santana into the hearts of viewers is her coming out story and how she navigates being a part of the LGBTQIA+ community. Afraid of being condemned for who she loves, she develops a hard exterior and razor-sharp tongue, ready at a moment’s notice to slash someone with her “vicious, vicious words.” Santana represents the struggle of being different in a small, conservative community and her fears about what she is feeling lead her to be angry with the world. In Season 2, she grapples with her feelings for her best friend, Brittany (Heather Morris), and finally admits that the reason she is a self-proclaimed bitch is that she’s angry and scared about what the consequences may be if she were to reveal her love for her. Her rage builds until the middle of the third season, where after an argument with Finn she is forcibly outed in the halls of the school as well as in a campaign ad being distributed throughout the whole town. Coming out is an extremely difficult and personal experience for those within the LGBTQIA+ community and many can feel unsafe doing so. Naya does great justice to her character by expertly showing the emotional damage it can cause when someone is made to come out before they are ready.

Immediately after being outed, Santana has to oscillate between the contradictory emotions that take place as a consequence of living her truth. Anger at being forced to, the peace that she can be herself, relief that her parents and friends accept her, and despair that her Abuela (Ivonne Coll) does not. Despite the knowledge that her Abuela disapproves, Santana relies on her inner strength as well as the support from Brittany and the Glee club to see her through the tough time. Slowly over the seasons, Santana’s hard edges begin to soften as she is finally free to stop living in fear, however, this isn’t to say she doesn’t continue to dole out verbal beat-downs to anyone she considers deserving. After all, Santana is a force to be reckoned with, ready to knock someone down just as fast as she’s willing to lift them up.

Santana WIll Always Burn Bright

Santana Lopez is undoubtedly Glee's brightest star. She is a warm-spirited, breath of fresh air and an important ingredient of the show. Her strength and confidence to always fight for what she believes in make her an admirable character even if she does take her cruelty a step too far at times; when “Snixx” is in charge, everyone had better run for cover. But most of the time, she uses her powers for good, staying a fiercely loyal friend to those she loves. Throughout all six seasons of the show, one thing is for certain - all eyes are on her.