Glee remains one of the most emblematic shows of late 2000s TV. Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan and starring an ensemble cast led by Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch, and Lea Michele, the show followed a ragtime group of high school outsiders coming together to revitalize their school's glee club. Ostracized by everyone else, from fellow students to teachers, the New Directions must find solace in song and dance on their way to becoming the national show choir champions.

An instant TV phenomenon that changed the entertainment landscape during the early 2010s, Glee revitalized the musical genre on the small screen. Music played a huge role on the show, with every episode featuring multiple covers, some of which even charted on the Billboard Hot 100. Glee's musical catalog featured everything from Top 40 hits, Broadway staples, underappreciated gems, and well-known classics. Every season featured more than its fair share of fan-favorite covers, but some were undoubtedly better than others in the music department. Here is a ranking of every season of Glee by how memorable its soundtrack was. The ranking will consider how many of the covers were major hits, which are closely related to Glee's legacy, and how much they contributed to the overall story.

6 Season 5 (2013-2014)

Most Memorable Song: "Pompeii"

It's not an overstatement to say Season 5 is Glee at its worst. Misguided, confused, aimless, and featuring a poor excuse for humor and drama, Season 5 is the show at its most self-aware in the worst possible way. The choice to abandon McKinley to focus on the New York storyline made sense, but the show made the wrong choice at every turn, from having Rachel (Lea Michele) give up on her lifelong dream of being on Broadway after only a couple of weeks to throwing Kurt (Chris Colfer) and Blaine (Darren Criss) into a forced version of domestic bliss.

It makes sense that the worst season would include some of the worst covers on Glee. Indeed, this egregious collection of episodes featured aberrations like Ylvis' "What Does the Fox Say" and Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines." Poor versions of classics like U2's "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" and multiple underwhelming covers of Billy Joel's staples certainly don't help. The season does feature some inspired covers, mainly the closing number, Bastille's "Pompeii," and yet another rendition of "Don't Stop Believin'" for the show's 100th episode, but they aren't enough to elevate the season from mediocrity.

5 Season 6 (2015)

Most Memorable Song: "I Lived"

Season 6 of Glee came at a time when the show was a mere shadow of its former self. Ratings were at an all-time low, and barely anyone was paying attention anymore; it was a slow and painful death and not even a shortened season helped. The worst part is Season 6 is great, thanks to a return to McKinley and a new cast of young talent that ranks among the best characters on Glee, feeling like actual three-dimensional individuals rather than pale imitations of the originals. As Rachel and Kurt return to Lima to coach the New Directions, they once again find themselves at odds with the infamous Sue Sylvester (Jane Lynch), who is determined to finally end the glee club for good.

With only thirteen episodes, Season 6 had few opportunities to build a strong soundtrack, but it did the most with what little it had. The season features some of the best covers since Season 4, including showstopping group numbers with the new cast (the standouts being "Rather Be" and "Cool Kids") and several songs with the original New Directions ten, including "Home" and "Take on Me." Incredible solos from Rachel ("Uninvited"), Santana (Naya Rivera) ("Alfie"), and the new cast, and a remarkable tribute episode to Burt Bacharach further add to the season's musical quality. It might not be enough to push it higher on the ranking, but what's there is quite good.

4 Season 4 (2012-2013)

Most Memorable Song: "Some Nights"

Season 4 was the beginning of the end for Glee. With many characters in college, new students arrived at McKinley to keep the high school side of the show alive. Unfortunately, none were interesting enough to stand out from their predecessors, especially because some, like Jake (Jacob Artist) and Kitty (Becca Tobin), felt like poor imitations of original and far more beloved characters. Furthermore, Glee started feeling like an afterschool special, addressing numerous "serious" topics in the clumsiest possible ways and using certain characters, like Ryder (Blake Jenner), to address multiple situations at once, making them feel more like walking tropes than fleshed-out individuals.

However, the music remained strong, at least. Season 4 features some of Glee's best episodes, which, logically, include some bangers. For example, episode 4, "The Break-Up," features Coldplay's "The Scientist," Taylor Swift's "Mine," and No Doubt's "Don't Speak," three of Glee's all-time best covers. Episode 13, "Diva," includes covers of Beyoncé's"Diva," Madonna's "Hung Up," and Alicia Keys' "Girl on Fire," while the season's opening features a rendition of "New York State of Mind" by Michele and Melissa Benoist that ranks among the show's best vocal performances. Season 4 also has the misfortune of having two of the worst covers in Glee's history, PSY's "Gangnam Style" and Sir Mix-a-Lot's "Baby Got Back," but those two can easily be ignored to focus on the rest of the otherwise strong soundtrack.

3 Season 2 (2010-2011)

Most Memorable Song: "Loser Like Me"

Season 2 is arguably the peak of Glee, at least in terms of mainstream popularity and cultural influence. The movie came out in the break between seasons 2 and 3, the soundtracks were charting left and right, and the addition of the Dalton Academy Warblers gave rise to the show's most popular ship. Season 2 was also when the show experimented with original songs, and the results were mostly positive. Plot-wise, it featured more of the same, but questionable decisions regarding the characters of Rachel, Quinn (Dianna Agron), Finn (Cory Monteith), and Will (Matthew Morrison) rubbed many the wrong way.

In the music department, Season 2 of Glee delivered hit after hit. Many of the show's most iconic performances, from Criss' "Teenage Dream" to Rivera's version of "Valerie" to the instantly iconic mash-up of "Singing in the Rain" and "Umbrella," came out during this season. Tribute episodes to Britney Spears, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and Fleetwood Mac's seminal album Rumours further added to the season's musical quality. Not everything worked, but Season 2 more than makes up for any flaws with outstanding covers like Michele and Agron's mash-up of "I Feel Pretty" and "Unpretty" and the original song "Loser Like Me," which became the anthem for Gleeks around the world.

2 Season 1 (2009-2010)

Most Memorable Song: "Don't Stop Believin"

The one that started it all and kicked off a multimedia franchise that defied every expectation and multiple conventions, Season 1 is arguably Glee's best. It introduces the major players and sets the stage for the group of misfits to bond through music and dance, breaking down barriers, finding love and friendship, and proving that the arts can have a positive change in teenagers.

Season 1 lives and dies with the New Directions' version of Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'," led by Michele and Monteith and performed by the first six New Directions members. The song propelled Glee into superstardom and peaked at number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming synonymous with it and remaining a standard throughout the subsequent five seasons. However, Season 1 included many other bangers, from Queen's "Somebody To Love" in episode 5 to multiple Journey covers in the season finale, including a powerful rendition of "Faithfully" by Michele and Monteith. The now-iconic Madonna tribute episode, which includes a cover of "Vogue" by Jane Lynch that probably single-handedly earned her the Emmy, further cements Season 1's runner-up place in the ranking.

1 Season 3 (2011-2012)

Most Memorable Song: "We Are Young"