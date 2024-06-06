The Big Picture Glee stars Matthew Morrison and Heather Morris reflect on their favorite performances from the series.

Matthew Morrison suggests either Shawn Mendes or a Taylor Swift week.

Heather Morris suggests a Barbie-themed week but is against the idea of singing "Barbie Girl."

Fans of Glee have often wondered what their favorite characters would be up to if the show were still on the air today. Recently, Collider's Arezou Amin sat down with Glee alums Matthew Morrison and Heather Morris while they were promoting their latest project, From Embers, and the pair shared their thoughts on what songs and themes they'd love to see on the show now. Their insights provide a tantalizing glimpse into an alternate Glee universe. Morrison, who played the beloved Mr. Schuester, reflected on the power of music in storytelling.

"I think the greatest example is Glee because we took songs that everyone knew, and we incorporated them into a storyline, and I think it brought so much life out of those songs," he said. Morrison believes that incorporating music into a story can enhance its emotional impact, a lesson he learned firsthand during his time on the show. When asked about memorable performances, Morrison highlighted several. He also expressed a bit of envy over the big group numbers, such as the regionals performances.

"I think the ones that stand out the most are 'Dream On' with Neil Patrick Harris, I loved doing 'Alone' with Kristin Chenoweth. Anytime I got to sing with some of my great friends was really a highlight for me. I was always so jealous of the amazing performance numbers that the kids got to do... It made me want to be on stage, and I'm sure as an audience member it was probably the same."

Morrison also indulged in some speculation about potential theme weeks. He proposed a Shawn Mendes week, citing "Lost in Japan" as a song he would love to perform. He also couldn't resist the idea of a Taylor Swift week. "Obviously, a Taylor Swift Week would be a must. You couldn't get around that one." He specifically mentioned "Tolerate It," envisioning it fitting well with one of Mr Schue's tumultuous romances.

Heather Morris Doesn't Think Brittany Would Be a 'Barbie Girl'

Morris, who brought the character of Brittany S. Pierce to life, shared her own ideas about what Glee could explore today. One standout suggestion was a Barbie-themed week, although there's one song in particular she'd be keen to avoid.

"The first thing that pops into my mind is Barbie. I feel like we would do Barbie. I would love it. Walking down the hallway it’d be like, 'Hi, Barbie!' 'Hi, Barbie!' 'Hi, Ken!' Although, I'm weirdly against the original, “I'm a Barbie girl in a Barbie world!”

Reflecting on her favorite performances from the show, Morris highlighted "The Boy is Mine" and "River Deep, Mountain High." She expressed deep admiration for her castmates and a bit of regret for not being more involved in the '90s-themed numbers, a decade she holds dear.

"I was always bummed that I didn't get to be a part of it because I grew up in the ‘90s, so I was super jealous."

Though Glee may be a thing of the past, it's clear that its stars still carry its musical legacy with them. If the show were still around, it's thrilling to imagine the new songs and themes it could explore, keeping the joy and spirit of Glee alive for a new generation of fans.

