Glee didn't have to go without a streaming home for long. TV Line reported that the musical dramedy from Fox has just been picked up by Hulu and Disney+ for all the Gleeks out there to enjoy. Starting on June 1, just in time for LGBTQ+ Pride Month, all six seasons of the series will be available to stream on either platform.

Glee was one of Fox's major properties in its time, running for six seasons from 2009 to 2015 and garnering not only massive viewership, but also acclaim in the form of four Emmys and two GLAAD Media awards. The series followed the members of the William McKinley High School Glee club, a choir run by Matthew Morrison's Will Schuester. While much of the show was focused on the various social issues the club's gang of misfits encountered in their high school lives, as well as their battles with the devious Sue Sylvester (Jane Lynch), the show was also known for its variety of cover songs. It included now-famous (in some cases infamous) renditions of popular tracks including Journey's "Don't Stop Believin' and fun.'s "Some Nights," along with some odder choices to say the least. The show was so popular it also spawned concert tours and a reality show where contestants competed for a role on the show.

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan co-created the series which originally starred Lea Michele, the late Cory Monteith, the late Naya Rivera, Amber Riley, Dianna Argon, Chris Colfer, and Heather Morris. Murphy was the big creative attached to the show though, having come off of Nip/Tuck and later moving on to create the wildly popular American Horror Story.

It's not surprising in the least to see Glee make the jump to Hulu and Disney+. As one of the larger Fox shows out there, it seemed like a natural fit to have it streaming on the platforms considering the House of Mouse's $72 billion acquisition of 20th Century Fox. When Netflix jettisoned the series last December, it opened the door to bring it into the Disney fold where it honestly fits right in given the musical nature of the show.

With Hulu now in control of the series, it also makes the streamer the official one-stop-shop for all things Glee since it also currently hosts Glee: The 3D Concert Movie. Given the rumors of a potential reboot of the series, it's likely that, too, could eventually join the pantheon of Glee should Murphy take up the mantle once again.

Glee returns to streaming on Hulu and Disney+ on June 1.

