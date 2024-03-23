So, here's what you missed on Glee. The show ended in 2015 on a rather weak note, but its devoted fans, aptly known as the Gleeks, are still loyal to it. Once the biggest show on television, Glee is now fondly remembered mainly because it introduced many great actors into the mainstream. Aside from that, the show is also famous for its many covers of timeless musical hits.

Most Glee covers are quite good, and a few are even great—a very select few can even be considered better than the originals! However, when Glee missed, it missed, and these covers prove it. Whether because of their bizarre arrangements, strange vocal choices, or just because the songs themselves are bad and the show does nothing to elevate them, these are the absolute worst covers in Glee's history, and fans wished they never came about.

10 "Smile"

"Mattress" - Season 1, Episode 12

Two things can be right: one, Lea Michele has an incredible voice, and two, her Broadway belt is not suited to certain music genres like teen pop. Case in point is her rendition of "Smile" from the season 1 episode "Mattress." A duet with Finn (Cory Monteith), "Smile" is an overly safe version of the far superior Lily Allen original.

The main issue here is that Michele does nothing to make her version stand out. In fact, she actually attempts to imitate Allen's distinctively British accent to bizarre results. "Smile" is a deceptively difficult song to pull off, and Michele found out the hard way. She sang many of the best songs on Glee, but she always shined brightest when putting a unique spin on her covers. "Smile" sees her trying to stay faithful to the original, to disastrous results.

9 "Celebrity Skin"

"Makeover" - Season 4, Episode 3

Brittany and Sam are among the funniest characters in Glee. However, they're also, unfortunately, among the weakest singers, whose voices shine brightest when placed in undemanding, pop-friendly songs. Whenever they step out of their comfort zones, the results are weak at best.

Such is the case for "Celebrity Skin," which they sang in the season 4 episode "Makeover." A heavy-rock song from Courtney Love's band, Hole, "Celebrity Skin" sounds terribly uncomfortable in Heather Morris and Chord Overstreet's voices, like a watered-down, PG-13 version. It's not their fault; after all, few actors in the show would've done justice to such a challenging song. Indeed, there are some genres Glee should've just stayed away from.

8 "I Kissed a Girl"

"I Kissed a Girl" - Season 3, Episode 7

Santana is among Glee's best characters, and her coming-out storyline is a highlight of season 3. However, the show's choice to use such an unserious song as Katy Perry's "I Kissed a Girl" to showcase her journey to self-acceptance is questionable at best and ridiculous at worst.

What's worse is that the show's cover of said song is just as disappointing. Led by the late Naya Rivera and Michele, Glee's version of Perry's trademark song sounds weak and uninspired, like an AI cover made by a YouTuber. Like the worst covers in Glee, "I Kissed a Girl" sounds like a carbon copy of the original but without the edge that made it popular in the first place. Rivera and Michele are two of the show's best vocalists, but they're on auto-pilot here.

7 "It's a Man's, Man's, Man's World"

"Funk" - Season 1, Episode 21

It's not an exaggeration to say Glee never knew how to use Diana Agron's distinctive alto voice. Especially in season 1, the show gave her some truly questionable songs, none more puzzling than James Brown's timeless classic, "It's a Man's, Man's, Man's World."

Unfortunately, Agron's voice is just not suited for such a demanding song; as it progresses, it becomes painfully clear that she's straining to reach the necessary notes, and the result is an awkward rendition that ranks among the show's worst. The actual performance is just as uncomfortable, with many pregnant teenagers dancing around her for some unexplained reason. Amber Riley would've delivered a showstopping rendition of this seminal classic; oh, what could've been.

6 "Same Love"

"Transitioning" - Season 6, Episode 7

Matthew Morrison's Will Schuester is behind many of Glee's most egregious musical crimes. His voice was well-suited for crooner ballads and classic pop, but for some reason, the show kept making him do rap. And the truth is Morrison is bad at rapping, and none of his rap songs are good.

After a few seasons of keeping his embarrassing rap at bay, season 6 made him sing Macklemore's "Same Love," and the result is as bad as anyone would expect it. The song itself is cheesy enough, but Morrisson's nasally rendition makes it even worse. Thank god for Unique because, otherwise, this whole sequence would've been unwatchable. Season 6 is among the best in Glee and features some truly inspired covers; this is not one of those and should be buried in the deepest corners of the internet.

5 "Thong Song"

"Mash-Up" - Season 1, Episode 8

Another Mr. Schuester rap! Season 1 is the main culprit for trying to sell Schuester's supposed talent for rap, largely because he does a surprisingly decent job with "Gold Digger." However, every subsequent effort is worse than the one before, starting with the truly jarring "Thong Song."

Again, the song is unironically bad, and Morrison's vocal performance does very little to elevate it. In fact, he makes it sound even more embarrassing because it sounds so ridiculously out of place, especially near the end when his Broadway chops come out. The performance is at least somewhat funny, mainly thanks to Jayma Mays' hilarious reactions, but it's not enough to save it. "Thong Song" is certainly one of the all-time worst Glee songs, forever living in infamy in fans' minds.

4 "The Fox"

"Puppet Master" - Season 5, Episode 7

Is "The Fox" by Yvis among the all-time worst songs ever created? Maybe, yes. With lyrics like "Dog goes 'woof,' cat goes 'meow,' bird goes 'tweet,' and mouse goes 'squeak,'" the song is absurd, silly, and plain annoying. It was a minor viral hit when it came out, so, of course, Glee got its hands on it.

"The Fox" is featured in what is possibly the worst episode in Glee, "Puppet Master." The performance sees the cast using animal-like props and puppets, only adding to the song's already considerable ridiculousness. It's all just tremendously stupid and desperate, a painfully obvious attempt from the show at capturing the zeitgeist as it so effortlessly did during its earlier seasons. The best TV musical episodes seamlessly integrate the songs into the plot, something Glee's later seasons failed to do.

3 "Baby Got Back"

"Sadie Hawkins" - Season 4, Episode 11

Sir Mix-A-Lot's "Baby Got Back" is among the most infamous songs in modern musical history. Half silly and half offensive, the song has been featured in multiple shows, so it was only a matter of time before it made its way to Glee. However, few expected the atrocity that the show would do with the song.

Featured in the season 4 episode "Sadie Hawkins," Glee's version of "Baby Got Back" is quite bad. Slowed down and sung by new cast member Oliver Kieran-Jones, the song's soft arrangement jarringly crashes with lyrics like "I want 'em real thick and juicy, so find that juicy double." The song is supposed to be... funny? Flirty? Charming? It's not; instead, it's embarrassing and even creepy. Kieran-Jones has a nice voice, but it's unfortunately wasted in this cringe-worthy rendition.

2 "Blurred Lines"

"The End of Twerk" - Season 5, Episode 5

Another of Mr. Schuester's heinous musical crimes, his version of Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines" is among Glee's strangest performances and an outright crime against humanity. Performed in the season 5 episode "The End of Twerk," the performance sees Schuester singing and, most problematically, dancing with multiple high school students as they twerk.

The lyrics are a whole lot of problematic, but that's another story. Focusing on the cover itself, Morrison's voice is once again ill-suited for the song, and his attempts to sound like Thicke only make things worse. The performance is awful, truly the perfect example of why Schuester shouldn't be allowed to be a teacher, but the actual cover is possibly worse than the original song, which is saying something.

1 "A Little Less Conversation"

"The Spanish Teacher" - Season 3, Episode 12

In the pantheon of Glee's greatest embarrassments, no song ranks higher than Schuester's cover of "A Little Less Conversation." Performed while he's dressed as a Spanish matador and with an arrangement that sounds like a cross between a cumbia and a merengue, the song is atrocious.

Morrison's Spanish is pretty awful, and the performance itself is a new low, even for the show. Yes, it's supposed to suck and show just how crappy a Spanish teacher Will is, but it's still no excuse. Glee's cover of "A Little Less Conversation" is offensive, stupid, and annoying, a trifecta of qualities that no other song in the show's history achieved so perfectly. To call this the single most embarrassing moment in Will Schuester's career would not be an overstatement.

