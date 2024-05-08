The Big Picture Glen Powell to star in film Monsanto about the landmark lawsuit against chemical giant.

Based on the true story of David vs. Goliath legal battle over Roundup herbicide, the movie will be directed by John Lee Hancock.

Laura Dern and Anthony Mackie join Powell in this timely and impactful courtroom drama.

The hottest star in Hollywood is on the move again as Glen Powell is set to headline the upcoming film Monsanto. Directed by John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side, Saving Mr. Banks), the film also features Anthony Mackie and Academy Award winner Laura Dern. The screenplay, developed in collaboration with Karl Spoerri’s Zurich Avenue, is co-written by Michael Wisner, Alexandra Duparc, Ned Benson, and Hancock.

Monsanto centers on the story of Brent Wisner, a young lawyer played by Powell, who faces a challenging lawsuit against the chemical company Monsanto on behalf of Dewayne “Lee” Johnson, a school groundskeeper played by Mackie. Johnson claims his illness was caused by Monsanto's widely used pesticide, Roundup. Adding complexity to the courtroom drama, Dern portrays Dr. Melinda Rogers, Monsanto’s chief toxicologist, who insists there's no danger attached to it. The story is set to tap into the age old appeal of the little guy taking on the giants, as personal stakes are pitted against corporate interests. “I’ve always been fascinated by true stories of ordinary people against extraordinary odds," Powell shared about the role, "This story captures that spirit with an issue that affects us all, and it’s a privilege to bring it to audiences with an exceptional filmmaker and powerful cast.”

Laura Dern commented on her involvement, “I’ve loved my collaborations with John Lee and look forward to working with him again. There couldn’t be a more vital story to be a part of.” John Lee Hancock also shared his perspective, stating, “I was drawn to this contemporary David vs. Goliath true story because I found it dramatic, moving, and of critical importance in today’s world. My ambition is to deliver a smart, thoughtful legal drama that takes the audience on a human journey.”

What Was the Monsanto Lawsuit About?

Close

The Monsanto lawsuit generally refers to a series of legal cases against Monsanto, now owned by Bayer AG, regarding allegations that their popular herbicide, Roundup, causes cancer. The key ingredient in Roundup, glyphosate, has been at the center of these controversies.

The most high-profile case, which gained significant public attention, was that of Dewayne Johnson, a former school groundskeeper. Johnson alleged that his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma was caused by regular exposure to Roundup and other glyphosate-based herbicides produced by Monsanto. In 2018, the jury found Monsanto liable, concluding that not only did the company’s herbicide contribute significantly to Johnson’s cancer, but that Monsanto also failed to warn consumers of the potential risks. Johnson was initially awarded $289 million in damages, though this was later reduced to $78 million.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Monsanto.