The Big Picture Glen Powell's passion for the Captain Planet movie adaptation remains, with the actor still determined to make it happen.

Powell and Leonardo DiCaprio share a strong commitment to the environmentally-focused superhero project.

The original animated series aired in the '90s and left an impact on its audience that remains to this day.

Fans of the eco-warrior superhero Captain Planet have been eagerly awaiting updates on the long-gestating film adaptation, and star-writer Glen Powell has recently provided some hope. In an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, conducted alongside Adria Arjona while promoting their movie Hit Man, Powell shared his ongoing passion for the project. When asked about the future of the Captain Planet movie, Powell's enthusiasm was palpable. "God, I freaking hope so," he exclaimed. "Trust me, we have been working hard on that one for a long time. I'm optimistic about his future, but you never know the timeline."

Powell, a '90s kid himself, has been attached to the Captain Planet film for six years, ever since it was announced in 2018. Despite the lengthy development process, the Top Gun: Maverick star remains committed to the project, which he is set to write and star in under Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way Productions. Last year, Powell confirmed that the movie is still in the works with Warner Bros., although he acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the studio's current handling of its DC Comics properties. "I need to see where all the superhero stuff kind of lands there," Powell noted.

During a previous conversation with ET, Powell highlighted the shared passion between himself and DiCaprio for the environmentally-focused superhero. "I know DiCaprio is super passionate about it. I'm super passionate about it. I think it could be great... I want that one to work. I'd love to play that superhero," he said. Given DiCaprio's well-known advocacy for environmental causes, his involvement in the Captain Planet movie is a natural fit.

What Is 'Captain Planet' About?

The animated series Captain Planet and the Planeteers debuted in 1990 on TBS and syndication, conceived by media mogul and environmentalist Ted Turner. The show followed a diverse group of teens, the Planeteers, who were granted elemental powers by Gaia, the spirit of the Earth. Their mission was to combat a variety of eco-villains, from mad scientists to mutant rats and even space aliens. When the threats became too great, the Planeteers combined their powers to summon Captain Planet, a blue-skinned, green-haired superhero with a penchant for wisecracks and a commitment to saving the environment.

The series boasted an impressive roster of voice talent, including Meg Ryan, Whoopi Goldberg, Martin Sheen, Jeff Goldblum, and LeVar Burton. Running for six seasons from 1990 to 1996, the show produced 113 episodes and left a lasting impact on its audience, many of whom are now eager to see Captain Planet's return.

Stay tuned to Collider for more on Captain Planet. Hit Man will open in theatres on May 24, before landing on Netflix on June 7. You can watch Nemiroff's interview with Powell and Arjona below.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Hit Man Inspired by an unbelievable true story, a strait-laced professor discovers his hidden talent as a fake hit man. He meets his match in a client who steals his heart and ignites a powder keg of deception, delight, and mixed-up identities. Release Date June 7, 2024 Director Richard Linklater Cast Glen Powell , Adria Arjona , Austin Amelio , Retta , Molly Bernard , Mike Markoff Runtime 113 minutes Writers Richard Linklater , Glen Powell

Get Tickets