Attention, Powell Pals! If you thought Glen Powell was just having a summer fling with stardom, think again. We’re calling it now—Glen Powell is here to rule your fall, too. After smashing through our screens with Anyone But You, Hit Man, and Twisters, Powell's star power is set to turn your autumn into an absolute Glen-tastic extravaganza. And just when you thought he couldn’t possibly squeeze in another role, he’s diving into the animated world for a guest spot on Family Guy’s Halloween special! Announced at the Family Guy panel at SDCC, this is the crossover we didn't know we needed.

Let's rewind a bit to catch up with Glen Powell's scorching streak. First, he made us swoon in Anyone But You at the start of the year, then he kept us on the edge of our seats with his comedic and action-packed Hit Man. Just when you thought he was done, he whipped up a storm in Twisters as a storm chaser, creating a new generation of men who want to chase tornadoes, and a generation of women who want to identify as tornadoes so he will chase them. The man has been a genre-hopping supercell, and honestly, we’re not sure we’re ready for him to take a break (but who needs one?).

Glen Powell Heads to Quahog

Image via Fox

Just when you thought you’d get a breather, Glen Powell crashes through the fourth wall into the animated chaos of Family Guy. Revealed during the Family Guy panel at SDCC, Powell’s Halloween special appearance promises to be a treat. He’ll be voicing Patrick McCloskey, the reigning champion in Quahog’s annual Pumpkin Contest. As if that wasn’t enough star power, the legendary Derek Jacobi (Gosford Park, Gladiator) will lend his voice to Rupert, Stewie’s beloved teddy bear.

The logline for the Halloween special has Peter and his friends aiming to unseat the reigning champion in Quahog’s annual Pumpkin Contest by any means necessary. This episode is set to premiere as the first of two Hulu Exclusive holiday specials on Monday, October 14.

Post-Halloween special, we can only speculate what’s next. More movies? A surprise album drop? Taking over late-night TV? Hosting his own cooking show? The sky’s the limit when you're Glen Powell. And if his 2023 run has taught us anything, it’s that we should expect the unexpected and brace ourselves for a whole lot more Powell-power. Stay tuned to Collider for more on Glen Powell Fall.