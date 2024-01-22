The Big Picture Glen Powell is set to star in the thriller Huntington, a raucous revenge thriller.

The film will be an updated version of the 1949 dark comedy thriller Kind Hearts and Coronets.

Huntington will be backed by A24, Studiocanal, and Blueprint, with Participant joining as a co-financier.

With his appearance opposite Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) in the rom-com, Anything But You, continuing to dominate the box office, Top Gun: Maverick star, Glen Powell has announced the next project he’ll be digging his hands into. Deadline first broke the news that the Twisters actor will be boarding Huntington, a thriller that comes from the mind of Emily The Criminal’s John Patton Ford. Having previously paired with gargantuan studios including Paramount Pictures and Sony Pictures Releasing, this time around, Powell will join ranks with indie-darling A24. Whether he’s played the villain or the heartthrob, Powell’s credits have always played into his undeniable charm with this time being no different.

In Huntington, Powell stars as Becket Redfellow (Powell), whose name alone throws us back to his appearance as Chad Radwell in the gone-too-soon series, Scream Queens. Growing up in the lap of luxury, Becket has never had to want for anything as he’s had a silver spoon permanently affixed to his mouth. But after it becomes his turn to inherit the fortune that he sees as rightfully his, Becket is willing to put everything - including his morals - on the line. Billed as a “raucous revenge thriller,” the production is expected to begin shooting in the early summer.

The film will take an updated swing at Studiocanal’s 1949 dark comedy thriller, Kind Hearts and Coronets which famously starred Star Wars legend, Alec Guinness. The original title leaned heavily into its shadowy comedic roots with Patton Ford’s adaptation allegedly doing the same, dropping plenty of one-liners for Powell’s character, while also holding fast to its nail-biting thriller edge. Along with A24’s involvement (which is all but finalized), Studiocanal and Blueprint are also backing the project with Participant (Green Book) joining as a co-financier. While no other casting additions have been announced at this time, the initial release revealed that Barbie and The Batman casting director, Lucy Bevan, will be putting her special set of skills to the test. With Bevan’s track record in the aforementioned films, we can’t wait to see who will be joining Powell on what’s certain to be a stacked call list.

Glen Powell: Hollywood’s Busiest Man

Aside from those of us who were introduced to him in Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan’s comedy-horror series Scream Queens, Powell is somewhat of a new rising star in the industry. The actor’s on-screen career hit an upwards trajectory following his appearances in the 2016 films, Everybody Wants Some!! and Hidden Figures. Now, almost a decade later, Powell is a household name, having recently appeared in Top Gun: Maverick and Devotion, with his latest title Anyone But You being one of the biggest box office surprises of the last year. Along with Huntington, Powell is also set to star in Twisters, which will serve as a fresh and unrelated chapter in the Twister franchise and is also presumed to be involved with the reportedly up-and-flying Top Gun 3.

As of right now, Huntington hasn’t set a release window but, in the meantime, you can catch Powell and Sweeney on the big screen in Anyone But You. Check out the trailer below.