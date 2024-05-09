The Big Picture Glen Powell in talks with J.J. Abrams for new project after success in Anyone but You.

Powell and Abrams previously worked on The Blue Angels, an aviation-themed documentary.

Powell's prior projects include Top Gun: Maverick and receiving a People's Choice Awards nomination.

Glen Powell has found some success in his movie career, with his latest one being a lead role in the romantic comedy, Anyone but You with Syndey Sweeney. Now the actor has caught the attention of film director, J.J. Abrams as they're now having talks for Powell to star in his next project. Unfortunately, details about said project remain a mystery for the time being.

According to Variety, the deal between the two has yet to close and representatives for either Powell or Abrams refused to leave a comment. However, the two have already worked together on an upcoming aviation-themed documentary, The Blue Angels, with Powell serving as one of the film's producers. The film will give the audience an inside look into the Navy-Marine Corps Flight Demonstration Squadron, as well as give tribute to those working in the Navy and Marine Corps. The film will be released on IMAX for one week and will enter streaming platforms via Prime Video.

Powell started his acting career in 2003, and since then has been in demand lately. He appeared in Top Gun: Maverick as Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin, Rick and Morty as Kwyatt, and Hidden Figures as John Glenn. The actor is set to appear in numerous projects, including Twister, which is scheduled to be released in 2024, A24's Huntington, and Paramount's The Running Man. The actor received a handful of accolades, such as a nomination for the 2024 People's Choice Awards for "Comedy Movie Star" for his role in Anyone but You.

J.J. Abrams’ Other Movies

Abrams has worked on numerous projects and was nominated for many awards. The filmmaker is known for his science fiction projects, such as the 2004 TV series, Lost, 2009's Star Trek, and the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Some of Abram's recent work includes being an executive producer for the TV series, Westworld and the upcoming animated series, Batman: The Caped Crusader. Aside from The Blue Angels, Abrams is involved in numerous projects, such as Mattel's upcoming Hot Wheels movie, an untitled Superman film, with acclaimed author Ta-Nehisi Coates penning the script, and a Star Trek origin movie that's scheduled to be released in 2025.

Only time will tell when we learn more about Powell's next potential project with Abrams. So until that becomes available, feel free to wait for the release of The Blue Angels. The documentary will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on May 23, 2024.