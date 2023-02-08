In the film industry, when a good story is created, prequels, sequels, and sometimes remakes are thrown up after the original piece has premiered. In the case of ZQ Entertainment and Raimi Productions, the Argentinian action thriller 4X4 is set for a remake titled Locked. The upcoming action film, which is set to be directed by Dave Yarovesky, has snagged two big stars to take on its lead roles, according to Deadline: Hollywood veteran Anthony Hopkins is on board to star alongside Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell.

Based on the original film written by Mariano Cohn and directed by Gaston Duprat, Locked will follow a young thief (Powell) who breaks into a luxury car to make away with valuables, only to find himself ensnared in a trap set by a shady fellow. While speaking about the script and what the newly cast leads can do with it, Sam Raimi, who is set to produce the film, revealed that the action thriller’s script leaves ample room for artistic expression from the actors. Raimi and Yarovesky previously collaborated on Nightbooks, leading the producer to say:

"Dave Yarovesky so elevated the material on Nightbooks, and he was our first choice for this. The script was so good and he’s such a good communicator that we were able to interest Anthony Hopkins, who for my generation is just about the greatest actor ever. Glen’s character has got a soul to him that’s slowly revealed as the picture goes on. It seems as though he’s just a thief, someone that doesn’t care for others, but as the film unfolds, you realize he has a wife and a child that he loves and he’s wronged, and this whole experience gives him a chance to reflect back on how he’s treated them, and how he’s lived his life relative to them.”

While teasing audiences, Raimi continued, “Because his time is at hand. He’s told by Sir Anthony Hopkins’ character that this will be it for him, and so the self-reflection is an element through the course of this adventure. But this is not an emotional piece as much as it is an action tension piece, a nonstop thrill ride with characters at the center you learn to care about. That will be a satisfying experience for the audience.”

RELATED: Anthony Hopkins' Diabolical 'Red Dragon' Performance Cemented Our Serial Killer Obsession

Powell boasts of on-screen credits that include Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood and the biographical war film Devotion alongside Jonathan Majors, and he most recently co-starred alongside Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, and Val Kilmer as Lieutenant Jake 'Hangman' Seresin in the record-breaking Top Gun: Maverick. Hopkins’ contribution to entertainment, as rightly highlighted by Raimi, have been nothing short of phenomenal, setting a record in 2021 as the oldest Best Actor Oscar winner for his role in The Father. With film credits that include iconic characters spanning decades, while also playing a certain Allfather, Hopkins’ recent and upcoming works include Armageddon Time, Zack Snyder's sci-fi action movie Rebel Moon, and the Peacock gladiator series, Those About to Die.

The screenplay for Locked is written by Michael Arlen Ross. Producing the film for Raimi Productions are Raimi and Zainab Azizi. Martin J. Barab executive produces alongside Cohn and Duprat, Ara Keshishian and Petr Jakl will produce for ZQ Entertainment.

Check out the trailer for Hopkins' Armageddon Time below: