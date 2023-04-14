Glen Powell is in talks to co-star in the Daisy Edgar Jones-led Twisters, according to Variety. The film will serve as a sequel to the 1996 cult classic Twister, which was a box office hit for Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment.

The news comes a month after Jones was confirmed to be the first actor to join the cast of the sequel. Powell now joins Jones in the upcoming weather disaster film following his role in Top Gun: Maverick as Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin. He also recently co-starred and executive produced the historic war drama Devotion. Powell will also star in the upcoming action-comedy Hitman, which he also co-produced and co-wrote with director Richard Linklater. Collider also reported that Powell will join Anthony Hopkins in the upcoming action film Locked in a lead role.

Twister stars Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton as Dr. Jo Harding and Bill Harding. The film follows the married storm chasers who not only face their personal issues but also go face-to-face with violent tornadoes as they focus on creating an advanced weather alert system to learn exactly how the twisters work. The extreme weather disaster film directed by Jan de Bont made nearly $500 million at the worldwide box office and received two Oscar nominations for Best Sound and Best Visual Effects. The screenplay was written by Michael Crichton and Anne-Marie Martin with Steven Spielberg executive producing.

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Related: Steven Spielberg's 9 Best Sci-Fi Movies, Ranked

What Is Twisters About?

Plot details of the second chapter have been kept tightly underwraps. Though there have been speculations that Hunt will return as Dr. Harding in the upcoming sequel. It is also reported that Jones will portray a former storm chaser who retired to an office job after a near-death encounter with a vicious tornado. The character is believed to be Bill and Jo's daughter who is forced to face her fears and embark in a wild storm-chasing expedition.

Oscar-nominated cinematographer and director Lee Isaac Chung will direct Twisters with a script from The Revenant's Mark L. Smith. The film will be co-financed by Warner Bros. Executive VP Sara Scott and creative executive Jacqueline Garell will oversee for Universal Pictures and Ashley Jay Sandberg will oversee for Kennedy/Marsall. Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley serve as producers.

Fans will have to wait just a while longer to join the windy ride as Twisters is set to release on July 19, 2024. In the meantime enjoy a trailer of the 1996 Twister below: