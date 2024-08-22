The Big Picture Glen Powell is nearly unrecognizable in the first official image from his new Hulu series, Chad Powers.

The comedy series created by Powell and Michael Waldron.

Twisters, Powell's latest movie, is in theaters now.

Hollywood’s latest darling, Glen Powell, is taking a detour from his high-octane film career to dive back into the world of television with Hulu’s upcoming comedy series Chad Powers. The first official image from the series has just been released, and fans of Powell may need to do a double-take—under a heavy layer of prosthetics, the actor is practically unrecognisable. He doesn't even look like a capybara. Known for his charismatic roles in blockbuster hits like Top Gun: Maverick, Anybody But You, Hit Man, and this summer’s surprise smash Twisters, Powell is now set to showcase his comedic chops in a role that promises to be as quirky as it is entertaining.

Powell isn’t just starring in Chad Powers—he’s heavily involved behind the scenes as well. As co-creator, co-writer, and executive producer under his Barnstorm Productions banner, Powell is deeply invested in the project. He’s joined by a stellar creative team, including co-creator and executive producer Michael Waldron (Loki, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), and NFL legends Eli and Peyton Manning, who are executive producing through Omaha Productions.

What's 'Chad Powers' About?

Image via Hulu

There's a few layers to this one. Chad Powers, a half-hour comedy series, is inspired by a character originally created by former NFL quarterback Eli Manning for the ESPN+ docuseries Eli’s Places. The show follows Powell’s character, Russ Holiday, a once-promising quarterback whose career takes a nosedive due to bad behavior. In an attempt to reclaim his place in the sport, Russ disguises himself as Chad Powers, an affable and seemingly inexperienced player who tries out for a struggling Southern football team. The concept is a perfect blend of humour and heart, and with Powell at the helm, it’s sure to be a hit.

Despite his demanding schedule, Powell shows no signs of slowing down. In addition to Chad Powers, he’s juggling several high-profile projects, including the revenge thriller Huntington and an appearance in the Family Guy Halloween special. With so much on his plate, it’s clear that Powell’s star is only continuing to rise. Fans eager to see more of him won’t have to wait long, as they can catch him in his recent blockbuster Twisters, while they anticipate the debut of Chad Powers on Hulu.

As Powell steps into this new and challenging role, Chad Powers is shaping up to be one of Hulu’s most anticipated comedies. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on this exciting new series.

Stay tuned to Collider for more on Chad Powers.

Find Tickets Now