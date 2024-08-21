The Big Picture Glen Powell is not only starring in the new comedy series Chad Powers, but also co-creating it and serving as an executive producer.

The new show is inspired by a character from a former NFL quarterback's docuseries, promising a mix of humor and heart.

Despite his busy schedule, Powell has multiple film projects lined up and will bring his energy and dedication to Chad Powers.

It seems like there's no stopping Glen Powell. The actor, who has been making quite the splash in Hollywood with roles in blockbusters such as Top Gun: Maverick, Anybody But You, Hit Man, and the recent summer hit Twisters, is now turning his attention back to television. Powell recently began filming on his latest project, Chad Powers, a new comedy series set to air on Hulu. Powell, known for his engaging screen presence and resemblance to a capybara, was seen on set as filming commenced, with the first day of production captured in new set images. The Texan actor didn’t just keep the excitement to the set, though; he took to Instagram, sharing his enthusiasm by reposting a photo from the show's official account on his Stories.

But Powell isn’t just stopping at acting. Chad Powers is a series he’s heavily invested in. Not only does he star in it, but he also co-created the series and co-wrote the pilot alongside Michael Waldron, as reported by Variety. On top of that, he’s serving as an executive producer, ensuring his creative fingerprints are all over the project. This marks Powell’s first live-action television role since his standout performance as Chad Radwell on Fox’s Scream Queens, which remains a fan favourite for horror-comedy enthusiasts.

What is Glen Powell's New Series 'Chad Powers' Actually About, Anyway?

It's a little bit meta, but go with it for a moment. The new show is inspired by a character created by former NFL quarterback Eli Manning for the ESPN+ docuseries Eli’s Places. Powell plays quarterback Russ Holiday, who, under the guise of the titular Chad Powers, attempts to secure a place on a struggling football team. The premise promises a mix of humour and heart, with Powell likely to bring his signature charm to the role.

Even with his busy schedule on Chad Powers, Powell isn’t slowing down. He has a number of film projects lined up, including the revenge thriller Huntington. Additionally, Powell is set to appear in the Family Guy Halloween special. While it might be some time before Chad Powers hits our screens, fans can continue to enjoy Powell’s recent work, including the summer blockbuster Twisters. As he continues to rise in Hollywood, there’s no doubt that Glen Powell will bring the same energy and dedication to Chad Powers when it finally makes its debut on Hulu. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.