As part of Disney+'s exciting sizzle reel for 2025, we've been given a preview of a number of series heading to both Disney+ and Hulu in the upcoming year, with one of those the upcoming comedy series Chad Powers, starring Hollywood's hottest star of the moment, Glen Powell. In the sneak peek we see Powell as Russ Holiday, a once-promising quarterback whose career takes a nosedive due to an array of misdemeanours. So, in a bold attempt to recapture his place at the top of the sport, Russ disguises himself as Chad Powers, a friendly and seemingly inexperienced player who tries out for a struggling Southern football team. The story is sure to be full of humour and heart and, with the humanised capybara at the helm of the series it's guaranteed to be a smash hit.

Powell isn’t just starring in Chad Powers either — he’s also heavily involved behind the scenes on the series as well. As co-creator, co-writer, and executive producer under his Barnstorm Productions banner, Powell is clearly giving his all to the project. He’s joined by a star studded creative team, including co-creator and executive producer Michael Waldron (Loki, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), and NFL legends Eli and Peyton Manning, who are executive producing through Omaha Productions. The series is inspired by a character originally created by former NFL quarterback Eli Manning for the ESPN+ docuseries Eli’s Places.

What Else is Glen Powell Involved With at the Moment?

As of right now, Powell is truly one of Hollywood's busiest men, as he's involved in several exciting projects, not just his role in Chad Powers. Powell is also set to lead the revenge thriller Huntington directed by John Patton Ford, alongside Margaret Qualley and Ed Harris. He's also attached to star in the true story legal drama Monsanto, alongside Anthony Mackie and Laura Dern, which will be directed by John Lee Hancock.

Powell is also starring in a secret movie for JJ Abrams alongside Wednesday and Scream star Jenna Ortega, and probably most excitingly of all, he is toplining a new take on the iconic Stephen King novel, The Running Man, which will be directed by Edgar Wright. Powell is leading a stacked cast which also includes William H. Macy, Josh Brolin, Katy O'Brian, Michael Cera and Lee Pace.

Chad Powers will premiere on Hulu in 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.