Glen Powell's Running Man remake has been steadily building out its ensemble over the last few weeks, but another of his upcoming projects just got a major update. On his personal Instagram, Michael Waldron revealed that Chad Powers, the upcoming football series which he wrote along with Powell, has officially wrapped filming. The first image showing Powell as the titular character dropped at the end of August, and fans were taken aback at how much different he looked than any of his prior roles. The upcoming Hulu series will see the Top Gun: Maverick, Hit Man, and Twisters star sport a thin mustache with long, flowing blonde hair, a fair cry from his five o'clock stubble and neatly trimmed mane we've seen in most of his prior roles.

Michael Waldron got his start writing one episode of Rick and Morty, the hit comedy series that's streaming on Hulu, Max, and Netflix, but his first big break came when he penned the script for Loki, one of the first Marvel Disney+ series. Waldron then continued his Marvel partnership when he served as the scribe for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Benedict Cumberbatch-led sequel film which sees Elizabeth Olsen step into the role of the feature villain, as Scarlet Witch. Waldron is also the creator of both seasons of Heels, the wrestling drama starring Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig which began streaming on Netflix over the summer. Waldron had previously been attached to write Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, but he departed both projects and was replaced by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

Glen Powell Is a Bona Fide Movie Star

Glen Powell's stardom has exploded to new levels in the last few years, with his role in Top Gun: Maverick putting him on the map like never before. He followed up his success in the Tom Cruise-led legacy sequel with his role opposite Sydney Sweeney in Anyone But You, the hit romantic comedy that earned more than $220 million at the worldwide box office. He also starred opposite Adria Arjona in the Netflix Original flick, Hit Man earlier this year before toplining Twisters, which is one of the 10 highest-grossing movies of the year at the worldwide box office.

Chad Powers has completed production but does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Powell in Twisters, which is now available on VOD.

Chad Powers Chad Powers is a 2025 comedy series following Chad, an awkward yet determined middle-aged man who decides to reinvent himself as a college football quarterback. With no real experience and plenty of enthusiasm, Chad navigates the challenges of being the oldest freshman on campus, blending humor with heart as he chases his unlikely dream.





Cast Glen Powell , Perry Mattfeld , Toby Huss , Frankie A. Rodriguez , Steve Zahn , wynn everett , Quentin Plair

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO