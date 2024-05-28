The Big Picture Richard Linklater masters hangout movies like 2016's Everybody Wants Some!!

Glen Powell shines as the ideal collaborator, showing charisma and charm.

Powell's standout performance as Finn cements him as Linklater's rising star.

While basic in its concept and low-stakes in its scope, there is a particular skill set required to craft a great hangout movie, and Richard Linklater is the master of the genre for all filmmakers to learn from. His 1993 breakout nostalgic slice-of-life of the 1970s, Dazed and Confused, encapsulated the beauty of the spiritual genre: all vibes, and no plot. Linklater could have rested on the laurels of this film, but two decades later, he returned to the well of adolescent coming-of-age in Texas with Everybody Wants Some!! A spiritual successor to Dazed and Confused, the 2016 film failed to draw much attention upon release, but it has slowly developed a cult-like following. The film captured the essence of Linklater's grounded humanity and subtle reflection of life, and it paved the way for its breakout star, Glen Powell, one of the most exciting actors today and Linklater's ideal collaborator, who is also prime for a major showcase in 2024.

'Everybody Wants Some!!' is a Quintessential Richard Linklater Hangout Movie

Everybody Wants Some!! follows a group of college baseball players on the first weekend of the new semester in 1980 from the perspective of a first-year student, Jake (Blake Jenner). The team navigates their way through the rambunctious freedoms of partying and promiscuity and the responsibilities of unsupervised adulthood. Along the way, Jake develops a relationship with Beverly (Zoey Deutch), an artistic-minded student. In this ensemble, Glen Powell plays Finn, the hotshot team veteran deadly serious about baseball as he is fulfilling his college experience by romancing women and debauchery. Everybody Wants Some!! infuses all of Linklater's cinematic interests, including the lives of people in Texas, baseball, a late '70s/early '80s rock and roll soundtrack, and the natural progression of human growth and relationships. The film, based on the writer-director's experience as a baseball player for Sam Houston State University's baseball team, is pure Linklater: funny, romantic, and pulled from real life. It was designed to be both crowd-pleasing and creatively sound, but unfortunately, not many people saw it in theaters in 2016.

The Bond Between Glen Powell and Richard Linklater

The ensemble cast, also including Tyler Hoechlin, Wyatt Russell, and Ryan Guzman, features no major stars. A cast of relative unknowns and television actors keeps the story grounded and authentic to the experience. Among the cast of twentysomethings, Powell immediately stands out from the bunch upon first viewing. For most viewers, Everybody Wants Some!! was the audience's first exposure to the future star of Top Gun: Maverick and Anyone But You. Before 2016, when he also starred in Hidden Figures as John Glenn, Powell had little prominence in film, with his most substantial role being in the Ryan Murphy anthology series, Scream Queens. Ten years before Everybody Wants Some!!, he previously worked with Linklater in Fast Food Nation. Since his 2016 breakout, he also starred in Linklater's nostalgic coming-of-age animated space race film, Apollo 10 1⁄2: A Space Age Childhood. Powell is also the lead and co-writer in the director's upcoming action dramedy, Hit Man, based on a bizarre true story.

Like Linklater, Powell was born and raised in Texas. A conventionally handsome leading man, he's been drawn to creative outlets since his teens. Sitting down with Vogue, Powell revealed that, while his classmates would write poetry and prose, he would pen screenplays in his creative writing class. Powell is dedicated to pushing himself as an actor beyond his familiar roles as a modern-day rom-com king. During the pandemic, Powell and Linklater convened to write Hit Man, cementing their bond as a true partnership. Since the beginning, Linklater has been preternatural at cultivating young talent. In Dazed and Confused, we were introduced to Matthew McConaughey, Ben Affleck, Parker Posey, and Milla Jovovich. He raised Ethan Hawke's profile with the intimate romantic drama, Before Sunrise, and elevated Jack Black's leading man status with School of Rock.

Glen Powell is Richard Linklater's Perfect Screen Collaborator

Powell, leading the upcoming 2024 action blockbuster, Twisters, is set to carry the mantle as Richard Linklater's premiere collaborator. The partnership was cemented with a dynamo performance by Powell in Everybody Wants Some!! Between Finn's hairstyle, mustache, and loud-mothered chatter, Powell gives a mannered performance filled with distinct choices. Evoking the aura of a high school jock, Finn is naturally prone to superficiality when it comes to showboating and impressing the surrounding female students on campus. As we learn more about him, Finn reveals a sincere and genuine side to him. Out of the team, he is the least self-conscious, as he is incapable of hiding the fact that he's actively trying to impress women--undoubtedly making him the most endearing party animal of the bunch. While attending a Wizard of Oz-themed party, Finn is ridiculed by his teammates for faking a passion for astrology during a flirtatious conversation with a female party guest. Even if his knowledge of astrology and Zodiac signs was fraudulent, his bid for an intellect-based exchange conveys earnestness and respect for nuance that is missing among his teammates, who found the interaction weak-minded and an insult to their masculinity.

Whether he's singing along to a tune on the radio or riding a mechanical bull in a country-themed bar, Glen Powell extracted the visceral thrill of the hangout movie. He partakes in everyday recreational activities, at least for a college athlete, but Powell's unrelenting energy lights up the screen. Keeping in line with Linklater's style, none of Powell's choices feel out of place or forced. His mix of a lively personality and delicate transparency makes him the perfect avatar for Richard Linklater. He possesses the most invaluable qualities of Linklater's past stars: Ethan Hawke’s reserved intellect, Matthew McConaughey’s infectious charisma, and Jack Black’s earnestness. In the aftermath, Powell starred in two box office champions in Top Gun: Maverick and Anyone But You, with the latter in particular sold in his name, alongside Sydney Sweeney. Everything audiences admire about Powell, his charm, quick wit, and alluring confidence, was first captured in Everybody Wants Some!!

If being one of the quintessential overlooked gems of the 2010s wasn't enough, Everybody Wants Some!! was also the birth of a fruitful creative partnership between Richard Linklater and Glen Powell. According to Powell, the coming-of-age comedy "will be my favorite movie I’ve ever made in my whole life," he told Vogue. His gratefulness is understandable considering that his performance as Finn encapsulates him as our next great movie star. With Hit Man on the docket, and perhaps other future projects, Linklater and Powell are destined for greatness, but their breakthrough collaboration was as delightful as your favorite song playing on the radio or a crack of the baseball bat.

Everybody Wants Some!! is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

