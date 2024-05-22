The Big Picture Glen Powell is a rising star in Hollywood, with a slew of exciting projects on the horizon, including the revenge thriller Huntington for A24.

Powell revealed to Collider that Huntington has already begun filming.

Powell stars in various upcoming films, including Hit Man and Twisters, both releasing this summer.

Glen Powell is just about everywhere in Hollywood right now. After his turn as Hangman in the box office busting Top Gun: Maverick, he's taken on one prominent role after another, from the raunchy, highest-grossing live-action Shakespeare adaptation Anyone But You with Sydney Sweeney to the film festival darling Hit Man from Dazed and Confused mastermind Richard Linklater. Perhaps even more impressive is his long list of major upcoming projects that will keep him occupied over the next few years. While speaking to Collider's Steve Weintraub for the documentary The Blue Angels, which is currently flying high in IMAX, Powell revealed which of his many new roles is next on the docket for him and will have cameras rolling — the revenge thriller Huntington.

"You know what's funny is, in a couple of hours I'm on my way to South Africa to shoot Huntington," Powell said during the interview. "It's an A24 movie that John Patton Ford is directing, and I will be there. That is the next thing I'm shooting." Billed as an updated take on the classic film Kind Hearts and Coronets, the project stars Powell as Becket Redfellow, the heir to a multi-billion dollar fortune who will go to any lengths to grab everything he believes he deserves. Although it's said to lean darker than the 1949 film starring Alec Guinness, it also promises more witty banter between the characters to make it a fun revenge romp.

The full cast for Huntington has yet to be announced, but the names attached are already quite intriguing. In addition to Powell, the film has landed the talents of Margaret Qualley and Ed Harris in unknown roles. The Emmy-nominated Qualley is currently drawing a lot of attention at the Cannes Film Festival, where she's appeared in Yorgos Lanthimos's new film Kinds of Kindness and Coralie Fargeat's stunning horror flick The Substance. Harris, meanwhile, is coming off of the well-received SXSW darling My Dead Friend Zoe and Love Lies Bleeding, Rose Glass's bloody romantic thriller starring Kristen Stewart and Katy O'Brian. As for the writer-director Patton Ford, this will mark his second feature film after writing and directing 2022's Emily the Criminal.

What Else Does Powell Have Coming Up?

Audiences will next see Powell in Hit Man, which will play in theaters for a limited run starting on May 24 before arriving on Netflix. However, a storm is brewing, as he'll appear in the much-anticipated natural disaster sequel Twisters as superstar social media storm wrangler Tyler Owens opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos on July 19. Beyond that, his massive to-do list also includes teaming up with Edgar Wright for a Running Man adaptation, joining Anthony Mackie and Laura Dern in the legal drama Monsanto, and, more recently, inking a deal to lead J.J. Abrams's next film. Needless to say, theater-goers will be seeing a lot of Powell in the near future.

There is no release date yet for Huntington. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on Powell's latest film as cameras begin rolling. In the meantime, The Blue Angels, which he produced, will be available to stream on Prime Video on May 23.

