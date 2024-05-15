The Big Picture Hit Man, a romantic action comedy on Netflix, follows Gary's journey from professor to fake hitman.

Directors Richard Linklater and Glen Powell bring audiences an unpredictable story of deception and love.

Starring Glen Powell, Hit Man premieres on June 7 on Netflix, with a big screen release on May 24.

Netflix has launched a new clip from Hit Man, their upcoming romantic action comedy starring Glen Powell as Gary Johnson, a former college professor who now works in the tech department. But just like the new clip proves, everything will change for the protagonist once he's instructed to pose as a killer for hire, even if he doesn't have the abilities necessary for the job. The clip seems to take place in the first half of the story, with Gary firmly stating that he doesn't feel ready to take on the responsibility of pretending to kill people for a living.

Richard Linklater directed Hit Man, which made its worldwide debut during last year's edition of the Venice International Film Festival. After the movie also received praise at the Toronto International Film Festival, it was clear to Netflix that the action comedy could become a hit if it became a part of their catalog. After the streaming platform acquired the title, audiences will be able to enjoy it in the comfort of their homes on June 7. Hit Man will also be released across select theaters in the United States on May 24, giving some lucky viewers the opportunity to enjoy it on the big screen.

The screenplay for Hit Man was written by both Linklater and Powell, as the duo joined forces to tell the story of how Gary went from being a civilian to him being classified as a trained assassin. The cast of the upcoming action comedy also includes Adria Arjona, Austin Amelio and Retta, with Netflix excited to share with the world this unpredictable story about a man trapped in a situation he didn't want to be involved with in the first place. Hit Man will arrive just as its lead star enjoys one of the biggest success streaks of his career.

The Dynamic Duo of 'Hit Man'

Netflix's acquisition of Hit Man came just at the right time, considering how Anyone But You turned Glen Powell into a bigger movie star than he already was. The actor was also featured in Top Gun: Maverick, where he played the role of Hangman. Powell will be seen next in Twisters, the legacy sequel that will introduce a new team of scientists obsessed with tornadoes. When it comes to Richard Linklater, Hit Man is the director's first project since the release of Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood, an animated story loosely based on the filmmaker's life.

You can check out the new clip from Hit Man below, before the movie premieres on Netflix on June 7: