The latest trailer for Hit Man, the new film from Richard Linklater, just dropped and it's shaping up to be yet another showcase for Glen Powell, the most in-demand jawline in Hollywood. Powell stars in the movie alongside Adria Arjona. Described as a "sunlit neo-noir," Hit Man focuses on Gary Johnson (played by Powell), a college professor who doubles as a decoy hitman for the police. His moral compass begins to blur when he becomes romantically involved with Madison (played by Arjona), an alluring young woman possibly linked to criminal activities. Their passionate affair ignites a sequence of deception and increasing risks.

The screenplay, co-written by Linklater and Powell, is based on true events. Speaking with Collider, the director explained the film's structure: "The film is pretty demarcated. It's kind of like everything up until the time where she gets back in touch with him, he meets her, but there's a moment [in] the film we take off, once the couple kind of get going. That's where I think the genre really kicks in, of the crime noir thing and the screwball comedy. It centers around that relationship, and a lot of that is kind of a flight of fancy we took." Linklater combines traditional noir with a comedic twist in the romance to elaborate on themes of identity, as Powell’s character seamlessly adopts different personas and identities. The movie looks great fun and is definitely one to watch, boasting a stellar cast that includes Austin Amelio, Retta, Sanjay Rao, Evan Holtzman, Molly Bernard, and Mike Markoff.

What Films Has Richard Linklater Made?

Linklater is renowned for his distinctive filmmaking style, marked by naturalistic dialogue and an innovative narrative approach. Among his most acclaimed works are the "Before" trilogy — Before Sunrise (1995), Before Sunset (2004), and Before Midnight (2013) — which beautifully captures the evolving relationship between two characters across decades in real-time. Dazed and Confused (1993), a cult classic, offers a nostalgic look at the 1970s teen culture. Linklater's ambitious Boyhood (2014), filmed over 12 years with the same cast, explores the growth of a young boy into adulthood, earning widespread critical acclaim for its unique production technique and profound storytelling. And then there's School of Rock, simply one of the best music-themed films ever made which turned Jack Black into a household name in 2003.

Hit Man will premiere on Netflix on June 7 after a short theatrical release. You can check out the new trailer above and learn more about the film with our guide here.

Hit Man Inspired by an unbelievable true story, a strait-laced professor discovers his hidden talent as a fake hit man. He meets his match in a client who steals his heart and ignites a powder keg of deception, delight, and mixed-up identities. Release Date June 7, 2024 Director Richard Linklater Cast Glen Powell , Adria Arjona , Austin Amelio , Retta , Molly Bernard , Mike Markoff Runtime 113 minutes Main Genre Romantic Comedy Writers Richard Linklater , Glen Powell Studio(s) Aggregate Films , AGC Studios , BarnStorm Productions , Detour Filmproduction Distributor(s) Netflix

