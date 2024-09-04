Hollywood’s hunt for its next leading man is intensifying, and two names are at the forefront of the competition: Glen Powell and Jacob Elordi. Both actors are already stars in their own right, but their upcoming roles and growing popularity are setting them on a collision course for ultimate superstardom. While Powell has emerged as the current favorite, thanks to a slew of high-profile projects, Elordi’s own rise — powered by critical performances — means this battle is far from over. Adding fuel to this rivalry is their inclusion in People’s 2024 "Sexiest Man Alive" discussions.

Powell, who first won hearts as the confident and charismatic aviator in Top Gun: Maverick, is not slowing down. His acclaimed role in Twisters, the sequel to the 1996 disaster classic Twister, sees him stepping into the blockbuster spotlight once again. One of the biggest movies of the summer, and undoubtedly one of the most surprising hits, Twisters has gone distances to solidify Powell’s status as a Hollywood action star, combining his charm with adrenaline-pumping action. Powell’s appeal lies in his ability to balance big-budget blockbusters with more nuanced, character-driven performances like his work in Devotion and Hitman. It’s no wonder Powell is leading the charge as one of the most sought-after names in Hollywood.

On the other hand, Elordi has been making a name for himself as one of the most intriguing actors of his generation. Known for his dark, brooding role in Euphoria, Elordi has taken a sharp turn into critically acclaimed territory with his portrayal of a wealthy Oxford student in Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn. The psychological thriller showcases Elordi’s depth as an actor, with his intense screen presence and ability to dive into complex characters. One of the biggest surprise hits over the Christmas period, Elordi’s star continues to rise, though his trajectory leans more towards art-house drama and critically acclaimed roles than Powell’s blockbuster path.

We Love a Good-Looking Breakout Star

Image via Vertical

Then there's that Sexiest Man Alive title. Powell is being hailed as the "Biggest Summer Movie Star" while Elordi is battling Nicholas Galitzine for the title of Biggest Heartthrob. It’s the perfect snapshot of their respective careers: Powell as the charming, all-American lead, and Elordi as the intense, magnetic actor pushing boundaries.

As Hollywood’s next big thing, Powell’s action-packed roles and charismatic energy give him the lead for now. However, with Elordi stepping into deeper, more layered roles like Saltburn, it’s clear the competition for Hollywood’s next major heartthrob is far from over.