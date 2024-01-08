After landing minor roles in big films such as Christopher Nolan's last installment to his The Dark Knight franchise, The Dark Knight Rises and The Expendables, American star Glen Powell made his breakthrough performance in the comedy series Scream Queens. However, it wasn't until he starred in one of Richard Linklater's films, Everybody Wants Some!!, that the now-beloved actor captured the attention of many.

With the release of huge successes like Top Gun: Maverick, Powell has reached stardom and become the face of both action films and romantic comedies, which includes his latest movie, Anyone But You. Sweeping many off their feet with his undeniable charisma, charm, and talents, Powell has a promising career ahead and another Linklater film on the way. While audiences wait for what is coming next, these are the best Glen Powell movies worth checking, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

10 'Anyone But You' (2023)

Tomatometer Score: 53%

One of 2023's best romantic comedies is Will Gluck's reinvigorating take — so much so, that many didn't even realize the two stories are connected — on William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing. Anyone But You stars Powell opposite Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney and follows Ben and Bea's unexpected encounter at a destination wedding in Australia. In the film, the two must put their shared past behind their backs and pretend to be a couple.

Anyone But You is one of Powell's most divisive features to date, as it features a rotten Tomatometer rating. However, viewers seem to have loved it (it is quite evident, given its 86% audience score). While this engaging rom-com is not Powell's best movie to date, it is still a fun watch and the perfect pick for those who are into enemies-to-lovers and fake dating tropes in romance films. Among Anyone But You's most valuable assets is the believable chemistry between the two leads.

9 'Sex Ed' (2014)

Tomatometer Score: 64%

In Sex Ed, Haley Joel Osment's Eddie lands a job at an inner-city middle school and finds that his pupils aren't receiving any form of sexual education. While not exactly experienced romantically (and also falling in love with the older sister of one of his students), Eddie attempts to educate his uninformed students on the topic anyway.

Though really flawed and arguably really cheesy, saac Feder's R-rated comedy movie features an initially intriguing premise, especially considering that it sheds a positive light on sex education and communication. Still, it could have finished about 15 minutes earlier and have benefited from a better, more effective execution. Powell doesn't have a standout role in this; he plays JT, Eddie's roommate.

8 'The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Society' (2018)

Tomatometer Score: 81%

Starring Lily James and The Haunting of Hill House's Michiel Huisman in the lead roles, The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Society tells the story of a London-based writer who begins exchanging letters with residents on the island of Guernsey, which was Germany-occupied during the Second World War.

In addition to its peculiarly unwieldy, long title, one of the most memorable aspects of the Mike Newell film benefits from a heartwarming, emotional storyline and great performances (you can always count on James' talents for a good British period piece). Though often overlooked, it is arguably one of the best Netflix originals, especially when it comes to the romance genre. Powell has a minor role in this, as he plays Juliet's chauvinistic boyfriend, Mark.

7 'Devotion' (2022)

Tomatometer Score: 81%

J.D. Dillard's stylized action biopic centers around a duo of U.S. Navy fighter pilots (Powell and the now-convicted actor Jonathan Majors), real-life Lt. Tom Hudner and Ensign Jesse Brown, who put their lives at stake during the Korean War, therefore becoming two of the Navy's most celebrated and treasured wingmen.

After his days in Top Gun: Maverick, Powell was back for a second round as a top-notch navy pilot. Apparently, the star even asked for Tom Cruise's blessing (via The Hollywood Reporter) to take on the role. While far from innovative or groundbreaking in the genre — something that is naturally not to be expected from every film ever made — Devotion is still well-directed, action-packed (the aerial sequences are worth highlighting), and features incredible cinematography.

6 'Everybody Wants Some!!' (2016)

Tomatometer Score: 87%

Richard Linklater's Everybody Wants Some!! may not be his best feature so far (the Before trilogy is right there). However, it was a solid effort in the comedy genre. Set in the early 1980s, the 2016 movie follows a group of college baseball players (Blake Jenner, Tyler Hoechlin, Will Brittain) as they navigate their way through the freedoms and responsibilities of adulthood.

Like many other Linklater features, it is executed in an engaging slice-of-life format and in the same vein as other films of the genre, such as the iconic Stand by Me. Overall, the feel-good Everybody Wants Some!! is an immersive hangout movie that takes viewers back in time on an amusing coming-of-age ride, drawing attention to the smallest details and finding joy in the ordinary. This unofficial Dazed & Confused sequel features one of Powell's earliest roles.

5 'Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood' (2022)

Tomatometer Score: 91%

Linklater's third animated feature is an unconventional coming-of-age tale set in the suburbs of Houston, Texas in the summer of 1969. It centers around the legendary moon landing of Apollo 11 from two intertwined perspectives: a kid watching it on the TV, and the mission control.

Featuring Glen Powell's animated counterpart as NASA official Bostick, this nostalgic sci-fi comedy is undoubtedly a great watch in the actor's filmography. With themes of memories and dreams at its core, Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood highlights what it must have been like to grow up in the 1960s — something that the filmmaker is familiar with — and the impact that such defining cultural circumstances had on teenagers at the time.

4 'Set It Up' (2018)

Tomatometer Score: 92%

Although the divisive Anyone But You is getting major praise from general audiences, Set It Up is arguably Powell's best romantic comedy so far. The movie also stars Zoey Deutch and depicts the bond that forms between two overworked assistant executives as they attempt to match-make their respective bosses.

Once again bringing Powell's comedic talents to life (and amazing chemistry with his co-stars), this 2018 Claire Scanlon movie, which is regarded as one of the best of its genre in the 2010s, is well worth checking out. Set It Up may not be on the same level as other more iconic romantic comedies, but it is a fun and cute watch that will keep anyone's boredom at bay.

3 'Hidden Figures' (2016)

Tomatometer Score: 93%

Based on the non-fiction book of the same name by Margot Lee Shetterly, Hidden Figures tells the true story of three African-American women (Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe) working for NASA as mathematicians who served as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in U.S. history.

With an equally great audience score of 93%, the inspiring Hidden Figures sends a powerful and thoughtful message on the American civil rights movement, discrimination against women, and racism. It is, of course, elevated by the central performances of the three talented women that star, though the incredible direction and entertaining narrative are also worth noting. While Powell plays the small role of astronaut John Gleen in this, the actor sure does a great job whenever he is on screen.

2 'Top Gun: Maverick' (2022)

Tomatometer Score: 96%

Set 30 years after its hit predecessor, Top Gun: Maverick is an incredible sequel following Cruise's protagonist as he returns to the United States Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor Program and confronts the ghosts of his past as he leads TOP GUN's elite graduates on a challenging mission. Among them is the son (Miles Teller) of Maverick's deceased good friend, Lt. Nick "Goose" Bradshaw, USN (Anthony Edwards).

An Oscar-winning action film by Joseph Kosinski, Maverick is filled with great action sequences and a memorable narrative that cements it as one of the best fighter plane movies ever made alongside its predecessor. It is arguably even better than the original film, especially considering various improvements, including elevated execution and technology, as well as a better-crafted storyline. Powell brings bad boy Jake Seresin to life in the movie, and it is safe to say that his on-screen counterpart has quickly become one of the star's most memorable roles.

1 'Hit Man' (2023)

Tomatometer Score: 96%

One of this year's highly anticipated action movies is Hit Man, which had its North American Premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival and is set to hit Netflix soon. The movie follows gun-for-hire Agent 47 on a mission to help a desperate woman escape her abusive boyfriend.

Despite only having had a small premiere and there being a chance that the Tomatometer score will drop when the film actually releases, the action-packed but laid-back noir thriller has captured the attention of those lucky enough to watch it. Plus, it is said to be Powell's best leading performance to date. According to Collider's very own review written by Rob Bonaime, "Hit Man is one of the most thoroughly entertaining films of Linklater's career."

As of the time of writing, no release date has been announced for Hit Man, but it's expected to premiere on Netflix sometime this year.

