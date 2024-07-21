The Big Picture Glen Powell shines in diverse roles, from action in Expendables 3 to romance in Anyone But You.

A standout performance in Devotion as Tom Hudner showcases Powell's acting range and talent.

Top Gun: Maverick solidifies Powell as a rising star, delivering impressive action and top-notch performances.

In terms of rising stars in the industry, no one is shining brighter than Glen Powell, who has been tearing it up ever since his role in Top Gun: Maverick. Powell got his first movie gig with Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, and after a stretch of struggling to receive roles, found his footing in 2014. The Texas native has since become one of the most recognizable young names in Hollywood as he continues to prove his acting prowess.

Being featured in prominent and minor roles, Powell has amassed an impressive slate of movies. With his natural charm and acting talents, fans can't help but rewatch his past movies. Whether it be action, comedy or romance, the actor can do it all and carry a film. As fans get ready for his upcoming blockbuster movie, Twisters, they can go back and enjoy some of Glen Powell's most rewatchable movies again.

10 'The Expendables 3' (2014)

Directed by Patrick Hughes

Image via Lionsgate/Millennium Films

The star-studded action cast of The Expendables returns for a third film with just as much action as the first two. Forced to fight the co-founder of the group known as Expendables, Conrad Stonebanks, Barney Ross forms a team of younger soldiers with a technological mind to help take down the mercenary. Powell plays an expert hacker who prefers using technology to fight but is also an expert in combat.

Despite the star-studded cast, The Expendables 3 is a low point in the series. Having been lowered to a PG-13 rating, the film lacked the intense action its predecessors had. Even though it is a bit disappointing, it's still an overblown action movie offering intense sequences and balls-to-the-wall fun that only The Expendables can provide. Action movies are very easy to rewatch as they are just pure enjoyment, and it's probably for the best if fans turn their brains off for this one.

9 'Anyone But You' (2023)

Directed by Will Gluck

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Based on the Shakespeare story Much Ado About Nothing, Anyone But You follows a finance bro and an unsure law student in a rocky relationship. Something sours after their amazing first date, resulting in a sudden mutual hatred. However, they find themselves at a destination wedding in Australia and are forced to pretend to be a couple, leading to hilarious and romantic situations.

While Anyone But You didn't receive glowing reviews, Powell and Sydney Sweeney elevate an otherwise decent rom-com with their natural chemistry and acting chops. Powell shines in one of his best performances as he embodies the romantic nature the film needs. The love-hate relationship sparks some hilarious scenes and has fans wanting the two to get together. Overall, rom-coms are easy to revisit, and Anyone But You provides some key moments to make it even more enjoyable.

WATCH ON NETFLIX

8 'The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society' (2018)

Directed by Mike Newell

Image via Netflix

Based on a book by the same name, The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society is an enjoyable period piece with drama and romance. Set in 1946, the story follows an author who decides to travel to Guernsey to research the German occupation of the island. There, she also writes about the book club that inspired the trip, and events of romance and drama unfold.

Powell plays the fiancé to the protagonist, an army man with a charming demeanor. The film presents a cozy and nostalgic atmosphere with tear-jerking moments throughout. Despite being an old-school romance, the film has a modern tone that separates it from other movies. While the mystery won't be as much of a surprise on rewatch, the dramatic and romantic moments paired with the comfortable feeling and a stellar performance from Lily James are more than enough to get fans back watching the film.

7 'Devotion' (2022)

Directed by: J.D. Dillard

Image by Paramount Pictures

Based on the true story of Jesse Brown, the first black aviator in the U.S. Navy, Devotion follows his friendship with Tom Hudner and their fight in the Korean War. Powell plays the part of Hudner, a wingman to Brown and a loyal friend. The film's events showcase the characters and their bond, and despite having a heartbreaking ending, it is still an important story.

Devotion may not be the first high-flying film fans think of Powell, but the movie stands out, delivering a unique and enjoyable experience. Even though Devotion wasn't a financial success, it is a gripping tale, with several impressive action sequences acting as a bonus for fans. The heartwarming story about friendship and dedication deserves a rewatch because of the important story it is telling with perfect execution.

Devotion Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Release Date November 22, 2022 Cast Glen Powell , Jonathan Majors , Thomas Sadoski , Joe Jonas , Christina Jackson Runtime 139 minutes Writers Jake Crane , Jonathan A. Stewart

6 'The Dark Knight Rises' (2012)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Many fans probably didn't know Powell was in this famous movie, mainly because his role wasn't major, but that doesn't take away his part in the film. After the super-strengthed terrorist Bane threatens the peace of Gotham, Batman must emerge again and face his strongest foe yet. The Dark Knight Rises is the last movie of the Christopher Nolan and Christian Bale Batman trilogy.

Powell's part as a stockbroker taken hostage during Bane's takeover of the Stock Exchange offered him the chance to appear in a major blockbuster over a decade before Twisters. Another special treat was Tom Hardy's Bane voice, which is still one of the most iconic in movie history. The Dark Knight Rises is a worthy conclusion to the trilogy, with each actor putting on their best performance. While it didn't live up to its predecessor, the movie is still incredibly entertaining and filled with grounded action.

5 'Hidden Figures' (2016)

Directed by Theodore Melfi

Image by 20th Century Studios

Hidden Figures is another film about unnoticed black excellence in America that helped shape the country in one of its most important events. Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson serve as the brains behind the space race to send John Glenn where no other man has been before. The film recounts their struggles and adversity as they fight against prejudice to make a difference in the space program.

This inspiring women-centric biopic is not only an important story but also incredibly interesting, as it gives fans a look into the world of these impressive figures. Realizing just how much they did helps fans appreciate their unseen work and learn more about an essential part of history. Hidden Figures is fascinating and does justice to the characters, as each actress does a phenomenal job. While fans likely won't learn new things upon rewatching the film, the underdog story is enjoyable and crowd-pleasing over and over again.

4 'Everybody Wants Some!!' (2016)

Directed by Richard Linklater

Image via Annapurna Pictures

In the spiritual successor to the cult classic Dazed and Confused, Richard Linklater returns to make another nostalgic sports comedy. Everybody Wants Some!! follows a group of college kids in 1980s Texas as they enjoy their youth with disco dancing and skirt chasing. Powell knocks it out of the park as the smooth-talking Finnegan with his charming dialogue and screen presence.

Despite most of the cast being womanizing gym bros, fans can't help but be engrossed by their charming and dazzling personalities. Some fans and critics have criticized it for the lack of plot, and while that is true, the film is meant just to be an enjoyable romp. It's not dramatic, and there aren't many stakes or conflicts, but Everybody Wants Some!! is just a fun ride from start to finish, a feel-good nostalgia trip that gives fans a fun time, making it easy to watch it again and again.

3 'Set It Up' (2018)

Directed by Claire Scanlon

Image via Netflix

Having worked as an editor and director for world-renowned comedies such as The Office and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Claire Scanclon made her directorial debut with Set It Up. The film follows two underpaid and overworked assistants tired of their bosses walking all over them. To get some much-needed time off, they decide to get their bosses to fall in love, hoping to have an easier work life.

With the peak popularity of rom-coms gone, Set It Up is a fantastic return to the genre that delivers phenomenal performances, a great story, comedy, and romance. The unique premise and colorful cast of help make Set It Up one of Netflix's best romances, as it delivers on everything. Powell's performance is one of his best, and his chemistry with Zoey Deutch is equal parts endearing and electrifying, making the film a wholesome rewatch for whenever fans need a little love.

2 'Hit Man' (2024)

Directed by Richard Linklater