After starring in one of the biggest box office hits of the year in Twisters, and also a Netflix Original which was extremely well received in Hit Man, Glen Powell's next project just got a major release update. According to Variety, Paramount officially announced that Powell's Running Man remake will release on November 21, 2025, just over 13 months from today. The film is a remake of the 1987 dystopian sci-fi flick of the same name, which stars Arnold Schwarzenegger. The original Running Man follows a falsely convicted police officer whose shot at freedom comes when he must participate in a game against convicts, runners, and killers for his shot at freedom. The Running Man currently sits at a 67% score from critics and a 61% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

The script for Glen Powell's Running Man was penned by Michael Bacall and Edgar Wright, and is based on the novel by Stephen King. Bacall is best known for his work as a scribe on the 21 Jump Street films, and he also wrote Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, the 2010 cult classic starring Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Wright will also direct The Running Man remake, which will be his first film since 2021's Last Night in Soho, the supernatural horror flick starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith. Wright is also known for his work on Shaun of the Dead, the zombie parody film starring Simon Pegg, as well as Baby Driver (Jon Bernthal) and The World's End (Martin Freeman). Wright has also been tapped to direct The Chain, a crime thriller following a woman who finds herself trapped in a terrifying chain.

Glen Powell Is Booked and Busy

Powell closed out 2023 with Anyone But You, the romantic comedy where he stars alongside Euphoria heartthrob Sydney Sweeney. Many people's first introduction to Powell came in the 2022 box office goliath, Top Gun: Maverick, the legacy sequel which returns Tom Cruise to one of his most famous roles more than 30 years later. One of Powell's earliest notable roles came in 2016 alongside Kevin Costner and Octavia Spencer in Hidden Figures, the film detailing the mission to get John Glenn to space. Powell also plays a small role in The Dark Knight Rises, and can be seen when Bane (Tom Hardy) smashes his head on a desk.

Glen Powell's Running Man is slated to hit theaters on November 21, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the film. Watch the original Running Man now on Hulu.

