He's just Chad, living in a Chanel world. Glen Powell is Chad Radwell, fraternity brother and golf extraordinaire in the black comedy horror series, Scream Queens. Powell's performance is such a crucial part of the satirical show that pays homage to the classic slasher films of the '70s and '80s. It also makes fun of Greek culture on campuses across America, and its exclusivity. Powell was born to play college elitist Chad, and gives an extremely self-aware, searing performance that is the personification of white male privilege. Powell has starred in several acclaimed films recently and appeared in some of the biggest blockbusters of the past two years. With the debut of Scream Queens back in 2015, Powell's talent as a blooming comedic force in Hollywood was screaming to be heard.

Powell just starred as a savvy romantic lead in the 2023 romantic comedy box office smash, Anyone But You, opposite Sydney Sweeney. The film was reminiscent of the rom-com boom of the 2000s, and the haters-to-lovers trope proved to be victorious among audiences. Prior to that, he was featured as LT Jake "Hangman" Seresin in the highest-grossing film of 2022, Top Gun: Maverick. Powell is next starring in the Richard Linklater film, Hit Man, with whom he co-wrote the screenplay. A romantic comedy thriller, it's received a lot of buzz ahead of its Netflix premiere in June 2024, and confirms that Powell is a Hollywood leading man who refuses to be put in a box. Powell first broke out of that box with his hilariously woke performance of male toxicity in Scream Queens, and for anyone who misses Ryan Gosling's Ken in Barbie, Chad Radwell is more than happy to fill those shoes.

What Is 'Scream Queens' About?

Scream Queens is a comedy-horror slasher series from the minds of Brad Falchuk, Ryan Murphy, and Ian Brennan. Set at the fictional Wallace University, the series follows the Kappa Kappa Tau "KKT" sorority as they become prey to a chainsaw-wielding serial killer dressed as the school's mascot, the Red Devil. Falchuk and Murphy reunite with their muse, Emma Roberts, who plays the president of the KKT sorority, Chanel Oberlin. A terrifying, privileged student that's even more egregious than her character of Madison Montgomery in American Horror Story: Coven, Roberts gives a pitch-perfect performance of upper-class entitlement in hilarious fashion. Billie Lourd and Abigal Breslin co-star as her fellow sisters, Channel #3 and Channel #5, and Keke Palmer, Lea Michele, and Skyler Samuels play first-year students rushing KKT.

Glen Powell enters as Chad Radwell, the president of the Dickie Dollar Scholars golfing fraternity, and is never seen without his beret or a nice sweater vest. Jamie Lee Curtis stars as Dean Cathy Much, which is a bit of brilliant casting as she was one of the original scream queens, Laurie Strode, within the Halloween franchise. When all of Greek life becomes the number one target of the Red Devil killer, Kappa Kappa Tau rushes to find out who the killer is before they're all murdered. Scream Queens is a fun spoof of '80s slashers and a satire on Greek life and ran for two seasons on Fox before its cancelation.

Glen Powell Gives a Nod to NSYNC While Fighting a Serial Killer

Glen Powell is at the height of his powers when he steps out onto the freshly mowed lawns of Wallace University alongside his frat brothers with a baseball bat in hand, preparing to battle a serial killer while the NSYNC song, "Bye Bye Bye," blares. Dressed in all white, the brothers pay homage to the iconic boy band, and get their butts handed to them while fighting the Red Devil. Making a meal out of their baseball bats, Chad first warms up by smacking a fire hydrant several times before taking a swing at the devil, and it is comedic gold. Chad is about as useless as the baseball bat in his hands that gets sawed off, and becomes the damsel after getting knocked out while his cohorts are injured or killed. Destroyed by their own toxic masculinity, the frat brothers become victims of their own savior complex.

Chad Michael Murray and Glen Powell Play Brothers in 'Scream Queens'

Scream Queens pulled out all the stops by getting an actual Chad to play Chad's brother. Chad Michael Murray guest starred as Brad Radwell, in the Thanksgiving episode of Season 1, and it was a match made in heaven. Murray carries the stuck-up swagger of cardigans and narcissism effortlessly, and his chemistry with Powell makes for some fantastic comedic moments. The best scene between the pair comes at the Thanksgiving table, where each family member brags about their own accomplishments to a staggering degree. Murray one-ups Chad at every turn as a conceited businessman, and doesn't miss a beat of the satirical material he works with as he brags about being one of the biggest talent agents in Los Angeles. With lots of buzz surrounding his cameo on the series, Murray revealed how Powell himself reached out to see if he would come on to play his brother. Talking to TV Guide, Murray remarked,

"I guess they came to him talking about if he had a group of guys he would want to play his brothers, who would he want? He just said, 'Oh, dude. It would be great if Chad could do it.' So he called me up and asked me if I'd be interested in coming down and playing around. Just the idea of doing something fun really quick ... and go work with Ryan Murphy, who's obviously a genius, and goof around with Glen, there's no way I could say no."

The Thanksgiving episode is a stand-out among Season 1, in large part thanks to the many cameos of the larger-than-life Radwell family, led by Murray.

Glen Powell's Chad in 'Scream Queens' Is Similar to 'Barbie's Ken

Powell's self-awareness of playing a problematic, man-splaining jerk is not lost upon him, or the audience. His character walks in the same way at times as Ken from Barbie, played by Oscar-nominated Ryan Gosling. Though the roles differ from each other, as Ken quite literally lives in the Barbie world in a fantastical realm, Chad also very much lives in a Chanel world that's dominated by different women named Chanel who run Greek life. Powell was the only man for the role, and found the perfect balance between comedy and horror. He shines as a womanizing college student whose fixation with women is also his downfall, and he would have fit right in with the Mojo Dojo Casa House. At his core, Chad is a golf-wielding frat brother who refuses to see the world through anything but his own, Chad-lensed pair of eyes. His shining moment of swinging baseball bats at fire hydrants and a chain-saw-wielding serial killer is a beloved scene in the cult-classic series.

