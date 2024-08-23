In a recent interview with Collider's Christina Radish, actor Glen Powell shared his excitement about his upcoming collaboration with director Edgar Wright on the much-anticipated adaptation of The Running Man. Powell, who was promoting his Audible Original The Best Man’s Ghostwriter, which is set for release on September 12, couldn't contain his enthusiasm about working with Wright, a filmmaker he has long admired.

“Edgar is the greatest. I love that man. He’s been at the top of my bucket list of directors. It’s so funny, I searched Edgar’s name in my email recently, and I found a wish list from very early on when I moved out to L.A., and he was at the top of my wish list of directors I wanted to work with. I think he’s brilliant. He’s a great guy and a great friend. I think we’re gonna make something really special.”

While details on the production timeline remain under wraps, Powell hinted that filming could begin soon. “I don’t have the exact date, but it’s probably a couple of months from now, or something,” he mentioned.

Glen Powell Says Edgar Wright is a "True Auteur"

Image via BBC

Powell, who has built a reputation for his engaging performances, is particularly drawn to Wright’s distinctive filmmaking style. “It’s a few things. The one thing that I personally really respond to with Edgar is that he’s a true auteur. The movies he makes are his voice. They’re of his voice and sensibility. And also, the way he moves a camera is so deliberate. As an actor, when someone guides an audience with that level of intent, and isn’t trying to find a movie, but really has a vision for a movie, it’s a really cool way to go to work,” Powell explained.

He praised Wright’s unique relationship with the audience, noting the director’s ability to communicate and engage viewers across various genres. “There’s a sense of awareness to his movies that I think just makes him a lot more fun.”

The Running Man adaptation is set to bring a new spin to the classic 1987 film, which was originally based on Stephen King’s novel (written under the pseudonym Richard Bachman). The original movie, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, is set in a dystopian future where a televised game show forces contestants to fight for their lives in a deadly arena, all for the entertainment of the masses.

The story’s exploration of media manipulation and societal decay has made it a cult classic, and with Wright at the helm, fans are eager to see how the new adaptation will reinterpret these themes for a modern audience. Stay tuned to Collider for more, and check out The Best Man's Ghostwriter on September 12.