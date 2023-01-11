Two-time Emmy Award-nominated actor Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) and Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell are joining a brand-new R-rated romantic comedy in the works from Sony Pictures, according to Deadline. The project will come together under director Will Gluck (Friends With Benefits), who returns to the genre after directing a string of family flicks such as Peter Rabbit and Annie.

Specific plot details, including the movie's title, remain under wraps. However, Deadline reports the film is based on a script from Ilana Wolpert, who previously worked on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, with Gluck re-writing. Production on the film is expected to commence near the end of next month at an unspecified date. More details on the movie will likely be revealed as it goes into production later this year.

With two talented leads at the center of a new romantic comedy from a previously established director in the genre, the upcoming film could be a treat for audiences when it debuts in the future. Alongside directing and re-writing the film's screenplay, Gluck will also serve as a producer on the project with Jeff Kirschenbaum and Joe Roth. Sweeney executive produces the upcoming feature alongside Natalie Sellers and Alyssa Altman of RK Films.

Image via HBO

Sweeney has gained acclaim and recognition for her roles in hit shows such as Euphoria and The White Lotus, earning her two Primetime Emmy nominations. Alongside the eventual debut of the untitled romantic comedy, Sweeney is also set to star in Reality, an upcoming drama film from director Tina Satter, and National Anthem, a crime drama from director Tony Tost. Next year, she will also be stepping foot into Sony's Spider-Man universe with the release of Madame Web, where she will star alongside Dakota Johnson, who plays the titular character. She will continue her partnership with Sony Pictures in the upcoming remake of Barbarella, which she will star in and executive produce.

Powell previously starred in Netflix's 2018 romantic comedy Set It Up opposite Zoey Deutch. His career soared to new heights last year with the release of Top Gun: Maverick, where he starred alongside Tom Cruise and Miles Teller. Following the success of the long-awaited sequel, he recently starred with Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country) in Devotion, a war film based on a true story. Alongside his unspecified role in the upcoming untitled romantic comedy, he is also attached to appear in Hitman, an upcoming action film from Richard Linklater.

With the film still in its early stages of development, no official release date for the untitled romantic comedy has been set yet. Check out Collider's interview with Sweeney about her roles in Nocturne and Euphoria, alongside insight into working with Quentin Tarantino below.