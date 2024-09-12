As the anticipation for Glen Powell’s latest project builds, fans can now get an early listen to The Best Man’s Ghostwriter, a brand-new Audible series, as Collider presents a newly released exclusive clip featuring Powell, Debra Messing, and Neil Flynn. With its official release set for September 12, this laugh-out-loud audio series takes a comedic deep dive into male friendships, wedding disasters, and the delicate art of delivering the perfect best man speech.

In The Best Man’s Ghostwriter, Powell stars as Nate, a professional speechwriter-for-hire who saves countless weddings from disastrous best-man speeches. Nate has a system of speech “don’ts,” which includes avoiding ex-relationships, inappropriate jokes, and steering clear of emotional downers. But Nate’s foolproof system is put to the test when he’s hired by Dan (Nicholas Braun), the awkward best man for a high-profile social media influencer’s wedding.

To make matters more complicated, Nate is in the midst of planning his own wedding, forcing him to confront a painful breakup with his former best friend, who would have been his ideal choice for best man. The journey of speechwriting and self-discovery dives deep into the complexities of male friendships and the challenges they present while exploring themes of vulnerability, personal growth, and loyalty.

Who Else Is in 'The Best Man's Ghostwriter'?

Image via Audible

The series boasts an impressive cast, including Braun, known for his standout role in Succession, Ashley Park, D’Arcy Carden, Lance Bass, Lukas Gage, Alex Wolff, George Takei, Jack McBrayer, Nicole Byer, Zach Cherry, Lennon Parham, Jason Mantzoukas, Ben Marshall, John Higgins, as well as Martin Herlihy, Jonathan Van Ness, Sherri Shepherd, and more. Fans of Powell will be thrilled to hear him alongside these talents as he navigates the awkward and often hilarious world of best-man speeches. Powell, who also serves as a producer for the series, brings his signature charm and wit to the role, elevating the absurdity of wedding culture.

Created by comedian and former real-life best man ghostwriter Matthew Starr, The Best Man’s Ghostwriter promises to blend heartfelt moments with laugh-out-loud humor. Written and directed by Starr, the 10-episode series also counts Britta von Schoeler and Powell among its executive producers.

All 10 episodes of The Best Man’s Ghostwriter will be available on Audible starting September 12, listen to our sneak peek below. With a storyline that’s both relatable and hilarious, the series is shaping up to be an instant favorite for fans of audio storytelling. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.