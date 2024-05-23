The Big Picture Glen Powell turned down a role in a new Jurassic World film despite it being a dream role for him.

Powell believes his presence in the movie wouldn't benefit it, and he wants to choose projects that make both him and the audience happy.

He also declined a role in the Bourne Identity, feeling that he could never become the next Tom Cruise.

Glen Powell has found success in Hollywood lately, from his successful role in Anyone But You, to his appearance in Top Gun: Maverick, and his upcoming role in Twisters. So it was a shock when someone who was at the peak of his career was offered the role of a lifetime to star in a news Jurassic World film, only to turn it down.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Powell revealed that he turned down the opportunity despite it being his dream to begin with. The actor had done voice work for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous , but what made this offer different is that, despite his beliefs that the film would perform well, he claimed that "his presence in this movie" wouldn't benefit it. He also pointed out that he wants to choose projects that would make both him and the audience happy and this film won't achieve that:

“Jurassic is one of my favorite movies. It’s one of the things I’ve wanted to do my whole life. I’m not doing that movie because I read the script and I immediately was like, my presence in this movie doesn’t help it. And the script’s great. The movie’s going to fucking kill. It’s not about that. It’s about choosing where you’re going to make an audience happy and where you’re going to make yourself happy.”

It's not only the Jurassic Park franchise that Powell turned down. He also revealed in the same interview that he wasn't going to be involved in the Bourne Identity, claiming that he doesn't want to, nor he could become the "next Tom Cruise": “First of all, there will never be another Tom Cruise. That is a singular career in a singular moment, but also movie stars of the ’80s, ’90s, early 2000s, those will never be re-created.”

What's Going on With 'Jurassic World 4'?

Recently, it was announced that Rogue One: A Star Wars Story's Gareth Edwards will be directing a brand new Jurassic World film, with Rupert Friend, Jonathan Bailey, and Scarlett Johansson starring in the upcoming project. As of writing, the plot for Jurassic World's next movie is still under wraps. At the same time, more details for the Jurassic Park reboot have yet to be revealed.

Jurassic World Dominion is currently available to stream on Hulu. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the Jurassic franchise.