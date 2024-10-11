After three months of feeling it, and chasing it, audiences are going to have to settle for watching Twisters at home from now on, following a fabulously successful box office run from the year's windiest movie. Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones stole our hearts this summer as they traversed through Oklahoma on the hunt to find a way to stop the deadliest tornado surge in history, and we loved seeing them do it, but 12 weeks after it first arrived in the multiplexes, time is up. Twisters has officially wrapped up its box office run in the United States with a total of $267,762,265, which also marked 72% of the film's worldwide tally, ending with approximately $371 million globally, although international numbers haven't yet been finalized.

On top of its immense theatrical success, especially in the States, Twisters is now available on PVOD (Premium Video On Demand), allowing even more viewers to experience the storm-chasing action from the comfort of their homes. Although it was available to watch at home as early as August, the movie continued to do well theatrically, a testament to its gripping story and spectacular visual effects that are best experienced on the big screen, particularly via 4DX, on which the movie has been the year's most compelling hit.

What is 'Twisters' About?

The movie, a sequel to the 1996 disaster classic Twister, managed to capture the interest of both new audiences and fans of the original film by following a new generation of storm chasers as they confront increasingly violent tornadoes, led by Edgar-Jones as Kate Cooper, a young, traumatized meteorologist who finds herself back in the field, alongside a reckless adrenaline junkie social media star played by the always magnetic Powell.

Collider's Jeff Ewing was a champion of the film, and in particular, the performances of the leading duo as well as the terrific direction by Lee Isaac Chung. He wrote:

"As a whole, Twisters works. Once again, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell prove they can anchor a thrilling tale, grounding a film that has scale and high stakes. Lee Isaac Chung's direction is inspired and the script itself is well-paced, intelligent, and full of memorable moments, alongside a strong showcase and development of themes that connect with the original film. Unfortunately, it also struggles to balance certain plot lines and find satisfying integration of the beats of one particularly important character, and a few of the supporting players are a little underused. On balance, Twisters is nonetheless a thrilling crowd-pleaser that takes the disaster picture in exciting, novel directions, and an excellent showcase of talent across the board."

Twisters is available to watch on PVOD now.

