David Mamet is behind some of the best plays that have ever gotten to the stage. Some of the many outstanding Broadway shows he has penned include Sexual Perversity in Chicago, Oleanna, and American Buffalo. But his most acclaimed work is probably Glengarry Glen Ross. It is well-known for winning the Pulitzer Prize and a movie adaptation in 1992, laden with big-name Hollywood stars, including Jack Lemmon, Al Pacino, Ed Harris, Kevin Spacey, Alec Baldwin, and Alan Arkin. The beautifully shot drama of a group of down-on-their-luck and uninspired real estate salesmen incentivized to skirt the law to sell plots of land to keep their jobs is a masterful work that includes not only a great director and cast but one of the most iconic monologues in the history of cinema. And it was not in Mamet's stage version that had already won the top prize. That's right, the astounding seven-minute "Always Be Closing" or '"Coffee is for closers," or even the "ABC" diatribe delivered by Alec Baldwin as "Blake from Downtown" was added by Mamet for the film, and it is an interesting story of how it came to be.

Glengarry Glen Ross (1992) Glengarry Glen Ross is a drama directed by James Foley, adapted from David Mamet's Pulitzer Prize-winning play. The film stars Al Pacino, Jack Lemmon, Alec Baldwin, and Kevin Spacey, and centers on a group of real estate salesmen whose jobs are on the line as they compete in a high-stakes sales contest. The intense narrative unfolds as desperation and unethical tactics come to the forefront in the battle for survival. Release Date October 2, 1992 Director James Foley Cast Alan Arkin , Jonathan Pryce Al Pacino , Jack Lemmon , Alec Baldwin , Ed Harris Runtime 100 minutes

Alec Baldwin Initially Turned Down the Role in 'Glengarry Glen Ross'

Sometimes, artists, particularly writers, don't know when to stop. In other words, sometimes adding to the work doesn't always make it better, but a writer may occasionally "not see the forest for the trees," so to speak. So, why would David Mamet, one of the most acclaimed and beloved writers of stage and screen, want to add to what had already been deemed a superior play bordering on perfection in Glengarry Glen Ross? It seems counter-intuitive, and when Baldwin, who performed the legendary dialogue, was wondering the same thing, he needed some convincing to come on board for the film version. After initially passing on the script, Mamet and director James Foley had to talk the actor into being "Blake from Downtown." Little did he know that he would perform such an unforgettable performance that we are still talking about almost 35 years later.

So, How Did Mamet and Foley Get Baldwin On Board For the Defining Scene?

Hindsight is 20/20, but Las Vegas is giving outstanding odds that Baldwin is happy he came to his senses and agreed to join the all-star cast. Baldwin spoke about what convinced him in a piece for Vanity Fair, “You won the Pulitzer Prize for the play. Why do you feel the need [for this extra scene]?” I was curious. And he said he needed something to incentivize the salesmen, to ratchet up the pressure because they’re not people who are inclined to commit a crime. So he wrote that scene." This was early in Baldwin's now prolific career, but Foley was on board directing the young actor playing the part from the get-go, "I don’t remember talking to any actor about Alec’s part except Alec. He had already done The Hunt for Red October. There was no audition. Alec’s name came up, and I said, “Perfect.” Alec said, “Great,” and we did it, which is so unusual." He also recalled how Baldwin was prepared for the scene, "I had one day with him (in rehearsals). He had the whole scene memorized. Foley also told Baldwin that he envisioned a George C. Scott Patton-like moment, only swapping out the soldiers for New York real estate salesmen. The comparison wasn't too lofty, and Baldwin nailed it.

The End Result Was Pure Movie Magic

"Put that coffee down!!" was all Blake "from Downtown" needed to say, and the amazing and accomplished cast of lowly salesmen fell in line. Like a drill sergeant dressing down a group of boot camp Marines, Blake owns the screen for seven minutes. "Coffee is for closers," he tells Sandy Levene (Lemmon). A quick flip of the chalkboard shows the acronym "A.B.C." "Always Be Closing". First place is a Cadillac El Dorado. Second place is a set of steak knives, and third place is "you're fired!" If they weren't paying attention to the meek office manager John Williamson (Spacey) before, they damn sure were now. Baldwin exudes panache, slowly paces through and around the desks on the open sales floor, and lets every one of these grown men know that they are not exempt from doing their job. The rain trickles down the window framed by the pale moonlight as these men get a tongue-lashing they will never forget. We never see Blake again, and we don't need to. The tone of the film is set. Pure cinematic goodness that made a perfect David Mamet play an even more memorable film.

