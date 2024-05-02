This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Glenn Close, Jeremy Irons, Henry Winkler, and Don Johnson are set to take another bow in the retirement home comedy Encore. Simon Curtis, who recently helmed Downton Abbey: A New Era, will direct. Deadline reports that UK production company Protagonist Pictures unveiled the cast in advance of the film being shopped to potential distributors at the Cannes Film Festival later this month.

The film will center around retired Broadway stars Marie and Nigel (Close and Irons) who move into a retirement home. In an attempt to revive Nigel's love of the theater, Marie decides to put on a show with the home's other residents (including Winkler and Johnson), revealing their hidden talents. The film is a reunion for Close and Irons, who starred as a considerably less-happily married couple in the 1990 legal drama Reversal of Fortune; Irons won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in the film. Says Curtis, "I loved Robert’s touching and hilarious script from the moment I read it and it has been thrilling to see some of the greatest actors in the world respond in the same way. I look forward to continuing to build a dream cast so audiences can imagine a group of their favourite actors living out their golden years under the same roof."

What Can the Cast of 'Encore' Be Seen in Next?

Close

Eight-time Oscar nominee Close currently stars as Harper's Bazaar editor Carmel Snow on Apple's The New Look. This year, she will star in the horror film The Deliverance, the Jamie Foxx/Cameron Diaz action comedy Back in Action, and the Josh Brolin/Peter Dinklage comedy Brothers. After starring in this year's sleeper action hit The Beekeeper, Irons is next set to star in a new adaptation of The Count of Monte Cristo opposite Sam Claflin. Winkler's star turn in HBO's Barry as self-absorbed acting teacher Gene Cousineau concluded last year, earning him another Emmy nomination; he currently lends his voice to the Pixar animated series Monsters at Work. Johnson will next be seen in the action film Rebel Ridge, with Aaron Pierre, and the thriller Unit 234, with Isabelle Fuhrman.

Encore is written by Robert Nelson Jacobs, who received an Oscar nod for his screenplay for Chocolat. It will be produced by Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen, and Isaac Klausner for Temple Hill Entertainment. Ryan Cunningham serves as co-producer.

Encore will be shopped to distributors at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival; no release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.