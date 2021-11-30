Glenn Close is reprising her role from Guardians of the Galaxy in Walt Disney World’s upcoming attraction. The award-winning actress will be featured in the new rollercoaster Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind as her character Nova Prime, the leader of Xander’s Nova Corps. It is currently unclear at which point in the attraction Close will appear.

n a video released by Disney Parks, Close confirmed her return with enthusiasm. "I'm so excited to be reprising my role as Nova Prime for an all-new attraction coming to Epcot next summer," She stated in the preview, "We can't wait to see you all there to help us save the galaxy. See you soon!" Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is set to open summer of 2022.

The upcoming rollercoaster will be the first of its kind within the EPCOT theme park. Opening just before the park’s 40thanniversary, the attraction will be located in the renovated ‘Other-World’ showcase pavilion of the park. It stands in the same spot previous attraction Ellen’s Energy Adventure was located. According to director James Gunn, the attraction will follow an independent storyline apart from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

RELATED: Sylvester Stallone Shows Off 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Costume in Set ImageClose debuted as her Nova Prime character in the first Guardians of the Galaxy film in 2014. In the film, the Guardians joined forces with the Nova Corps, a militaristic group, in order to defend Xander from Ronan the Accuser. The film launched the team into mainstream popularity followed by a sequel and appearances in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Currently a third film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in production.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will premiere May 2023, one year after the rollercoaster’s opening. The ride will feature main cast from the films including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña and Dave Bautista reprising their roles from the film.

You can watch the preview announcement from Close below:

