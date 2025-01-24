It’s hard to imagine a world where Ariana Grande isn’t Glinda in Jon M Chu’s adaptation of Wicked, having just received an Academy Award nomination for her performance. She embodies the spirit of the character and has become so intrinsically linked to Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba, that the pair are the perfect counterparts, creating a balanced and heartwarming friendship on and off the screen. However, the casting process for Wicked was far from simple, and there was a long list of actresses up for the role of Glinda, including seasoned Broadway performers and an Oscar nominee.

Who Auditioned for the Role of Glinda in ‘Wicked’?