With many critically acclaimed K-Dramas conquering pop-culture at the moment, news of an exciting new K-Drama series is always welcome. Thankfully, Netflix has announced a new Korean show, Glitch, which is set to debut on October 7.

Netflix Korea has now shared a poster for the series alongside the premiere date reveal. In the poster attached to the announcement, a woman is seen standing in a mysterious circle drawn in a parking lot. She is looking up towards glowing lights which display Korean text that translates to “My boyfriend has disappeared from Earth.” The series promises to contain a lot of mystery, humor and drama, and is sure to be an enticing watch for viewers.

The upcoming series will follow a young woman named Hong Ji-Hyo, whose boyfriend vanishes in the blink of an eye after a flash of light was cast over him. Hong Ji-Hyo enlists the help from members of a UFO community to help find her boyfriend and solve the strange mystery. As Hong Ji-Hyo gets deeper into the investigation, she starts to stumble into a wild conspiracy.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 11 Historical Fantasy K-Dramas to Check Out if You’re Loving ‘Alchemy of Souls’

Glitch’s cast only has five confirmed members so far, which includes Jeon Yeo Bin, Nana, Lee Dong Hwi, Ryu Kyung Soo, and Baek Joo Hee. Netflix's subscribers might recognize some of these names from other South Korean Netflix Originals. Baek plays Cho Mi Jung, the brothel madam in Extracurricular; Jeon played the romantic interest in Vincenzo, and Ryu played Kang Gun in Lovestruck in the City.

The comedy-thriller series is directed by Roh Deok and written by Jin Han-See. Jin is known for producing the hit Netflix series Extracurricular, which premiered in 2020., while Roh is known for her previous work on movies, such as The Exclusive: Beat The Devil’s Tattoo and Very Ordinary Couple. Interestingly, Glitch will be her first television series.

Glitch has been in production for quite a long time. On Dec. 30, 2020 Netflix announced, in a press release, that they were developing an exciting new K-Drama called Glitch. Jeon Yeo-Bin was offered the lead role in early March, and filming commenced in May 2021 but was briefly paused on Jul. 23, 2021 due to a case of COVID-19 on set. Netflix concluded filming in December 2021, and finished producing the show in 2022. Glitch is set to contain 10 episodes, each lasting approximately 60 minutes.

The upcoming series will be available to watch on Netflix on Oct. 7, 2022. Check-out the poster for the series below: