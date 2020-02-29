‘Glitch Techs’ Review: Come for the Fun, Family-Friendly Action, Stay for the Nostalgia

Listen/download here:



If you’re nostalgic for classic video games and iconic cartoons, or just want to watch a fun new action-packed animated series, check out Glitch Techs ASAP. Co-created by Eric Robles (Fanboy) and Dan Milano (Greg the Bunny), and produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studios for Netflix last year. Glitch Techs centers on two teenagers–Miko and High Five–whose job at a game store acts as a front for their real work: hunting down glitched video game monsters who have broken out into the real world. All nine episodes are streaming on Netflix now if you want to add it to your watchlist or jump right to the good stuff.

The diverse and talented voice cast includes Sandeep Parikh as Haneesh, Luke Youngblood as Mitch, Monica Ray as Miko, Ricardo Hurtado as High Five, Zehra Fazal as Zahra, Josh Sussman as Bergy, Eric Lopez as Papi and Scott Kreamer as Phil, with Milano voicing BITT. Additional voice actors include Grey Griffin, Jessica DiCicco, Hynden Walch, Kate Higgins, and Kari Wahlgren. The animation hails from Top Draw Animation, with assistance by Maven Animation Studios in South Korea. And it was such a great new addition to the medium that we decided to review it for our animation-focused podcast, Saturday Mourning Cartoons.

If you’re new to our podcast audience, Saturday Mourning Cartoons is a part of the Collider Factory podcast network under the curated Collider Weekly list. If you want to support the podcast, and help us to bring original animation into the world, you can do so at our Patreon page and by subscribing on YouTube. You can find all of our previous and continuing episodes on Podbean, iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, or your favorite iOS or Android app.

And if you have any animated movie or TV related questions for us, please suggest a title to review here, call us at the cartoon hotline: 202-681-4406, or drop us a line at saturdaymourningcartoons@gmail.com. You can also contact us through Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, or reach out directly @DrClawMD and @seanpaulellis.