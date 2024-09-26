The 2024 Global Citizen Festival is about to rock the Great Lawn of Central Park in New York City. A concert with a cause, the annual festival has been on a mission to drive change and tackle major issues. This year, the event aims to call urgent action, specifically on G7 countries, businesses, governmental institutions, and philanthropic foundations, to turn their attention to defeating poverty, defending the planet, and demanding equal access to proper basic human needs.

Part of the organization’s efforts to raise awareness is through the Global Citizen Festival, featuring a star-studded lineup of artists equally dedicated to making the world a better place. Hosted by Hugh Jackman, the 2024 festival features global artists including the Grammy-winning musical sensation Doja Cat, one of the biggest names in K-pop LISA, and more.

Viewers who can’t fly to New York can now watch the festival from the comfort of their homes. Check out where you can watch and stream the 2024 Global Citizen Festival.

Is the 2024 Global Citizen Festival Premiering on TV?

Image via Global Citizen

Unfortunately, no. The 2024 Global Citizen Festival will not air the event on network TV.

Is the 2024 Global Citizen Festival Streaming Online?

Image via Global Citizen

Absolutely! The 2024 Global Citizen Festival is available to stream online through multiple platforms. Check out where you can catch the festival below.

Channel Date & Time How ABC News Live (Global) Sep 29, 2024, 3:00 AM +07 Disney+, Hulu, Samsung TV+, Amazon, Roku, YouTube Amazon Music (Global) Sep 29, 2024, 3:00 AM +07 Twitch Apple Music (Global) Sep 29, 2024, 3:00 AM +07 App Apple TV (Global) Sep 29, 2024, 3:00 AM +07 App Brut (Global) Sep 29, 2024, 3:00 AM +07 Facebook (US), TikTok (US) Facebook (Global) Sep 29, 2024, 3:00 AM +07 Online Global Citizen (Global) Sep 29, 2024, 3:00 AM +07 Online Veeps (Global) Sep 29, 2024, 3:00 AM +07 Online YouTube (Global) Sep 29, 2024, 3:00 AM +07 Online iHeartRadio (Global) Sep 29, 2024, 3:00 AM +07 Radio

Who’s Performing at the 2024 Global Citizen Festival?

The lineup for the 2024 Global Citizen Festival includes Doja Cat, LISA, Post Malone, Jelly Roll, Rauw Alejandro, Benson Boone, and RAYE. Featuring a variety of superstars from all corners of the world, the festival takes the word “global” seriously. Speaking on the importance of the festival, Doja Cat shares what it means to be part of the cause and how everyone can play a role in addressing these urgent issues as a collective.

“It’s been a few years since I was last on the Global Citizen Festival stage in Paris, and I’m excited to join forces with Global Citizen once again in Central Park this September to drive as much action as we can to make the world a better place. We all have a part we can play to help end extreme poverty and stand up for equity. I’m looking forward to being part of this major evening of positive change.”

Over the past few years, the Global Citizen Festival has featured the biggest names in music on the international stage. Last year, Central Park’s Great Lawn welcomed headliners Stray Kids, Jung Kook, Conan Gray, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and more to name. While the festival is traditionally held in New York City, the event has also been held in other cities including Seoul, Paris, Mumbai, London, and Rio de Janeiro.

Who’s Hosting the 2024 Global Citizen Festival?

Close

The 2024 Global Citizen Festival is hosted by none other than Hugh Jackman. Fresh off his success from this summer’s billion-dollar box office hit, Deadpool & Wolverine, Jackman is not just a season actor; he’s also a Global Citizen Ambassador.

As one of the first supporters of the cause, this year’s festival marks the sixth time he’s hosting the annual event. The X-Men alum has been part of Global Citizen’s many initiatives, including launching the Global Citizen’s Recovery Plan for the World campaign in 2021 alongside Billie Eilish. He’s also supported the Global Citizen’s Stand Up for Ukraine social media rally and he recently co-chaired Global Citizen NOW to urge world leaders to tend to communities who are the most vulnerable.

Making their appearances during this year’s festival are Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, and UN Messenger of Peace and Global Citizen Festival Curator Chris Martin of Coldplay. Previously, Dr. Goodall, whose extensive work and research on chimpanzees has bridged the gap between humans and nature, has spoken to 60,000 attendees on the Global Citizen Festival stage regarding the importance of what it means to be part of the environment and that humans aren’t above it, but rather a part of it.

Meanwhile, Martin, who’s been part of the Global Citizen family since 2015, is responsible for curating the international festival. On top of his musical duties, Martin started the Global Citizen’s Instagram concert series during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, culminating in a global broadcast that raised $127.9M for the WHO's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Joining the 2024 Global Citizen Festival as presenters are Antoni Porowski, Bill Nye, Bridget Moynahan, Charlamagne Tha God, Danai Gurira, Eric Adjepong, Gavin Degraw, Jordan Fisher, Kal Penn, Liza Koshy, Doctor Mike Varshavski, Nomzamo Mbatha, Osi Umenyiora, Rachel Brosnahan, Rhett & Link, Sophia Bush, and Vladimir Duthiers.

What Is the Global Citizen Festival?

Image via Global Citizen

The Global Citizen Festival is one of the many initiatives held by the Global Citizen, an international movement committed to stopping extreme poverty by bringing together millions of voices together and creating long-lasting change. Since 2009, the organization has conducted high-advocacy work to create impact towards equality, humanity, and sustainability through everyday actions. With more than 33.5 actions under its belt, the organization has distributed more than $43.6 billion via its partners, changing the lives of 1.29 billion individuals who are on the brink of poverty. All this is made possible by bringing the attention of government leaders, philanthropists, businesses, artists, and most importantly, citizens, to these causes and ensuring that everyone can do their part to alleviate these issues.

The Global Citizen Festival was first held in 2012 on the Great Lawn in New York’s Central Park. Attended by 60,000 festival goers, the timing of the festival itself is purposefully scheduled in coincidence with the UN General Assembly as a means to obtain more opportunities and commitments from those who have the power and means to create beneficial policies that could help defeat poverty, demand equity, and defend the planet. The diversity of the festival lineup is intentional. By featuring artists from different countries and regions, the event aims to attract the attention of multiple demographics from various parts of the Earth, making this a truly global festival.