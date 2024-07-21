The Big Picture Gena Rowlands is a tough action hero who breaks boundaries in the '80s thriller Gloria.

John Adames drew criticism for his unique portrayal of a young boy in the film, which added depth to the story.

Directed by John Cassavetes, Gloria captures the gritty, claustrophobic atmosphere of New York City in the '70s - '80s.

You can have your Liam Neeson and Vin Diesel. They don't hold a candle to this tough, New York broad. Gena Rowlands plays Gloria, a former showgirl and ex-girlfriend of a mob gangster, who will bow down to no man, and evades a bloody manhunt across New York City with the kid she has sworn to protect. Rowlands is known for her cutting edge acting style in grueling character studies with her creative partner and husband, John Cassavetes. Often exploring women on the brink of destruction or madness, Rowlands was an icon of independent cinema in the '60s and '70s, and ushered in a new way of acting with a raw realism. And then, the action thriller Gloria came along.

Arm Rowlands with a gun and heels, and she can paint the streets red as a daunting action hero. Though Rowlands received an Academy Award nomination for her performance, Gloria has become an underrated, forgotten thriller. Coming out on the cusp of the new decade, 1980, the New York City Cassavetes shoots has the trademark, notorious grit the city had in the 70s. One of its most bumpy, uproarious periods, the city saw the serial killer, Son of Sam, on the loose, famous mobsters like Paul Castellano at large, and garbage strikes that led to a city of chaos and crime. The movie is glorious itself in the filth and violence, thanks to Rowlands, who never loses her elegance while embracing a physicality that has never been seen in her before, or since.

Gloria (1980) Gloria Swenson, a former mob moll, takes in a young boy named Phil after his family is murdered by the mob. On the run through New York City, Gloria uses her street smarts and connections to protect Phil while fending off the gangsters pursuing them. This intense thriller showcases her resilience and determination to survive against all odds. Release Date October 1, 1980 Director John Cassavetes Cast Glena Rowlands , Buck Henry , Julie Carmen , John Adames , Tony Knesich , Gregory Cleghorne , Lupe Garnica , Jessica Castillo Runtime 123 Minutes Main Genre Crime Writers John Cassavetes Studio Columbia Pictures

What Is 'Gloria' About?

Gloria begins with a family chaotically preparing for death in their small, impoverished apartment in the Bronx. The mob has swarmed them outside, ready to kill a husband and wife, and their daughter and son. Julie Carmen plays Jeri Dawn, and she's furious at her husband, Jack (Buck Henry), an accountant for the mob who ran his mouth, and has signed his family's death warrant. Desperate just to save one family member, Jeri gives her 6-year-old son, Phil, an adorable and heartbreaking, John Adames, to her neighbor, Gloria. Gloria begrudgingly takes Phil. From there, Gloria and Phil form an unlikely alliance, as both detest each other, and Gloria goes on the run with him. Old friends with various mob members, Gloria battles them across streets, subways, and diners, and little by little, her and Phil become friends.

In 'Gloria' Gena Rowlands Is an Armed Vigilante, Protecting a Kid From the Mob

The first 20 minutes of Gloria is an excruciating slow burn, as the Dawn family waits for execution. Rowlands has her best character introduction in any Cassavetes movie in Gloria, as an agitated woman who is about to become a white knight in shining armor. To others, she may look washed up, but to a mother, she is a lifeline for her son. Rowlands appears through the door eyehole Jeri looks through, lighting a cigarette, wearing silk pink pajamas, slippers, and a bath robe. Already, Gloria is the persona of tough in the way she nearly bites the cigarette off as she lights it. Rowlands is hilarious, completely ignoring the threat at hand. When Jeri begs her to take Phil, she says "I hate children, and I especially hate your children."

Everything the mafia men do, Gloria does too, but in heels, and she’s better at it too. Rowlands's first time to shine as an action hero comes as Gloria and Phil walk down the street, and a car full of mob thugs pulls up to them. They greet Gloria like the old friends they pretend to be. Rowlands licks her lips, her eyes looking around like a caged animal. She whips out a hand-gun, and she's like an expert gunslinger, who expertly shoots down outlaws in an old western. Rowlands looks like she's been doing action films her whole career, as she crouches down in a power stance that becomes her trademark shooting angle for the film's entirety.

Child Actor John Adames Gave a Fantastic Debut Performance, But Was Heavily Criticized

It would be impossible to discuss Gloria without the mention of Rowlands's co-star, John Adames. Playing Phil, he is not your typical, cuddly, sweet little kid that's terrified and in need of a hero. He is angry, and a bit of a brat. He continuously runs away from Gloria, making it more difficult for her to protect him, and screams in her face. He's so desperate to be a man, but it takes this woman to teach him how to be one. He becomes her sidekick, and for mean-spirited reasons, critics tore the child actor apart. They disliked his rebellious qualities, his "high-pitched" voice, and departure from the helpless movie archetype of children in need of saving. Slant magazine, for instance, compared his voice to Alvin the Chipmunk, and Adames even received a Razzie Award for Worst Supporting Actor, tied that year with Laurence Olivier.

But, leave it to Roger Ebert to come to the rescue and be the voice of reason in his positive review. Ebert praised his performance, and remarked that Adames had "a way of delivering his dialogue as if daring you to change one single word." He bites and hisses everything like a snake, because the world has made him into one. Adames could, at one moment, scream "I hate you" at Rowlands, then switch on a dime to become a sweetheart while eating a piece of pie. His dynamic way of delivering Cassavetes' words is what elevated the film from just an action thriller, to a moving story of love and friendship.

Gena Rowlands Broke Ground as a Leading Female Action Hero

Rowlands's most iconic action sequence comes during a claustrophobic chase scene, shot on location in the subway. The mob swarms her on a train car, believing her to be trapped. Rowlands sneers and smiles, un-phased and daunting, embraces a confident swagger that relays she's actually enjoying being hunted. At her best moment, she steps out of the car slowly, egging on her pursuers. It's the defining image of the film. A searing portrait of rebellion, the shot Cassavetes captures of her fearlessness is Gloria's battle cry.

Not only was Gloria a rare movie for Rowlands, it was a rare movie for any actress. Action-oriented roles for women were still scarce in 1980. For audiences, they'd never really seen a character like Gloria, wielding guns, swearing, and sweating, a fighter first and a woman second. Second to action icon, Pam Grier, who broke ground by becoming the first female action hero during the '70s with iconic films like Coffy and Foxy Brown, Rowlands was another actress shattering a glass ceiling that typically only allowed men occupy similar roles.

Watching Rowlands in Gloria, you can see the blueprint for the oncoming years of the tortured antihero in the action genre. The foundation Gloria laid is later built upon by genre icons like Jean Reno in Léon: The Professional. Rowlands's performance in Gloria is undoubtedly deserving of more recognition, not just for what she did for female characters, but what she gave the action genre as a whole. It was unfortunately cheaply remade in the '90s starring fellow feminist icon, Sharon Stone. Panned by critics, with a whopping 14% on Rotten Tomatoes, it instead sexualized Stone and her character, and didn't carry the same weight or empowerment of the original.

John Cassavetes Directs a Stylish, Claustrophobic New York City Mob Movie

As Cassavetes was a native New Yorker himself, no one better could have captured the daily crimes of New York City and treat them with such insignificance. New York in the '70s was a notoriously dangerous time, and Gloria captures that dark period of the city perfectly. This is the team that gave movie goers A Woman Under the Influence, an exhilarating, intense study of a wife and mother falling apart in her quiet suburban home, and also Opening Night, in which an actress has a nervous breakdown that turns into a nightmarish play of its own. Here, the duo embraces fantasy, and leaves the realism of anguished women behind to have some fun. Cassavetes also cleverly films Gloria and Phil in tight spaces, whether it's in the back of a taxi, or a corner of a train car, emphasizing that the two are in a cage of death, fighting towards freedom.

Set in the summer months, you can see the sweat line the players' foreheads and stain their clothing, the brutal New York heat nearly as brutal as the killers themselves. All of Rowlands' sleek and sharp suits were designed specifically for her by clothing designer, Emanuel Ungaro, and it would be criminal not to mention the killer style her ensembles brings to the film, and her character. Cassavetes juxtaposes an ugly New York with a stylish Gloria. And Rowlands being his wife, he lovingly shoots his muse, bathing her in light, soft colors against harsh, broken buildings and trash-filled streets. The many hideouts her and Phil find themselves in have glimmering gold mirrors that bask in Gloria's appearance, reflecting that the performance she's giving now as a transformed killer to save an innocent child, is the performance of her life.

