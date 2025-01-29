Chilean director Sebastián Lelio made a joyously feminist film with his 2013 breakthrough, Gloria. The film is a model for finding happiness later in life — carving out your own path while not blindly following societal expectations. In 2018, he made an English-Language remake, this time set in America, and starring Julianne Moore as the titular Gloria Bell. The premise is mostly the same in the two films, as the narrative focuses on Gloria, a middle-aged divorcée who is living her best life.

Gloria gets along well with her ex-husband (Brad Garrett), his new partner Fiona (Jeanne Tripplehorn), and her two grown children, Peter (Michael Cera) and Anne (Caren Pistorius). She spends her nights out dancing at nightclubs to classic disco tunes, and finds a questionable romance with a man named Arnold (John Turturro). The film explores the value of a romantic relationship, for a woman as fiercely independent as Gloria.

‘Gloria Bell’ Embraces the Idea of Self-Empowerment

Image via A24

Gloria Bell is more of a character study than a story driven by narrative. Gloria’s arc is an inspiration, as she carries on with confidence, even after personal or romantic setbacks. Her main objective is to enjoy her life, and she finds a way to do so even when societal expectations or bad relationships could otherwise derail her goal. Hints of loneliness and sadness sometimes seep through her otherwise jubilant demeanor, but she’s a well-balanced, confident woman who refuses to settle for anything less than genuine happiness.

Both Gloria and Gloria Bell showcase an often overlooked demographic of single, middle-aged women, and they focus on her being a strong and independent person. The divorced Gloria spends her days working in an office job, and her nights dancing to disco at local Los Angeles clubs. She’s free-spirited, confident, and having a good time. On one of these nights out, Gloria meets Arnold, and they begin their ill-fated romance. Suddenly, Gloria’s otherwise uncomplicated life becomes complicated with ideas and expectations about dating after divorce, identity, and family obligations.

Gloria Bell Must Realize for Herself That She’s Better Off Single Than in a Toxic Relationship