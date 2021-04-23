Three-time Grammy winner Gloria Estefan is set to join Andy Garcia and Puerto Rican actress Adria Arjona (Pacific Rim: Uprising) in WB's Father of the Bride reboot, which centers on a Cuban-American family.

Gaz Alazraki will direct from a script by Matt Lopez, and Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner will produce on behalf of Brad Pitt's production company Plan B Entertainment. Garcia will executive produce and play the title character, while Arjona will play the bride in question.

Estefan has been cast as Garcia's wife, the mother of the bride. The beloved singer-songwriter doesn't often act, so her casting here is kind of a big deal. She popped up on a pair of episodes of both Glee and One Day at a Time, and starred opposite Meryl Streep in Wes Craven's 1999 drama Music of the Heart. Estefan also previously worked with Garcia on the TV movie For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story.

“A resounding YES was my answer to the invitation to join my good friend, the incredibly talented Andy Garcia, for this new and wonderfully warm and funny incarnation of the classic, Father of the Bride! I’ve been a fan of director Gaz Alazraki since I saw his record-breaking comedy Nosotros Los Nobles and can’t wait to experience how he brings this amazing script by Matt Lopez to life,” Estefan told Deadline, though the news was first reported Thursday on Episode 80 of The Sneider Cut.

Like the previous films, the Father of the Bride reboot will follow a proud papa as he comes to grips with his daughter's upcoming wedding, though the new version will be more of a romantic comedy than prior incarnations of the story. It is expected to hew closer to the original Spencer Tracy movie than the Steve Martin franchise from the '90s.

Estefan's last feature was Kenny Ortega's 2017 indie comedy A Change of Heart, which paired her with Virginia Madsen, Jim Belushi and Kathy Najimy. Father of the Bride is the highest-profile movie she has been a part of and her casting is a real coup for the project.

