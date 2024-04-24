The Big Picture Get excited for the big-screen version of On Your Feet featuring Gloria Estefan's incredible life story and iconic music.

Director Lissette Feliciano will bring this jukebox musical to life, following her success with the indie drama Women is Losers.

Gloria Estefan's journey from Cuba to pop superstar is a must-see, with her inspiring resilience and incredible success story.

If you've been waiting for a big-screen version of the hit jukebox musical On Your Feet, good news; Sony Pictures is going to get up and make it happen. Lissette Feliciano has been tapped to write and direct a movie version of the musical based on the life and music of Cuban-American superstar Gloria Estefan. Deadline reports that the film is now in early development at the studio.

On Your Feet tells the story of Estefan and her husband, musician/producer Emilio Estefan. It includes a number of Estefan's biggest hits, including "Rhythm is Gonna Get You","Anything For You", "Get On Your Feet", and "If I Never Got to Tell You", which was written by Estefan and her daughter Emily for the stage production. It premiered on Broadway in 2015 and ran for over 500 performances before closing in 2017. The show has since been staged in London's West End, and gone on tour across North America. It's one of a number of so-called "jukebox musicals" that have been a mainstay on Broadway since the success of ABBA's Mamma Mia! in 1999. On Your Feet will be director Feliciano's sophomore feature; she made her directorial debut with the 2021 indie drama Women is Losers, which starred Lorenza Izzo and Simu Liu.

Who is Gloria Estefan?

Born in Cuba in 1957, Gloria Fajardo García fled with her family to the United States after the Cuban Revolution of the late 1950s. In the 1970s, she met musician Emilio Estefan and joined his band, forming the Miami Sound Machine. The two soon married, and Miami Sound Machine began cranking out Latin-infused dance hits; with Gloria as the face of the group, she eventually became a solo act with the Sound Machine as her backing group. She survived a near-fatal tour bus crash in 1990, but persevered through an often-agonizing recovery process and mounted her comeback a year later. She has won eight Grammy Awards, performed at the Super Bowl halftime show, and has sold over 100 million albums worldwide. Estefan has also dabbled in acting; she recently starred alongside Andy Garcia in a remake of Father of the Bride.

On Your Feet will be produced by Gloria and Emilio Estefan, and John and Jordan Davis (Jungle Cruise) of Davis Entertainment. John Fox (Game Night) will executive produce.

A film version of On Your Feet is in the works at Sony from writer-director Lissette Feliciano; no release date has yet been set. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the trailer for the touring stage production of On Your Feet above.