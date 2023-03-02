Audiences can soon bring home the comedic horror as RLJE Films is set to release Glorious, a Shudder original film, on Blu-ray and DVD this Spring. Now available for fans to pre-order, the film's Blu-ray and DVD are priced at $27.97 and $28.96, respectively, with both expected to ship out on March 14.

Both physical releases feature the same cover art, which depicts Wes, the main character of the story, who can be seen chaotically holding a severed leg against a radiating purple light, effectively capturing the imagery of the film. While neither the Blu-ray nor DVD of the movie feature any additional bonus features for fans to experience, it does offer them the opportunity to own the film for themselves.

Glorious stars Ryan Kwanten as Wes, who, after a bad breakup, finds himself at a remote rest stop miles away from the nearest town. However, things begin to escalate as he ends up isolated in a bathroom with a mysterious figure, played by J.K. Simmons, who speaks to him from a different stall. In a heart-racing attempt, Wes must find a way to escape as he finds himself wrapped up in something more terrible than he can ever imagine.

Image via RLJE FIlms

Who Else Stars in Glorious?

Rebekah McKendry directs the film, with its script written by Joshua Hull and David Ian McKendry. Alongside Kwanten and Simmons, additional cast members from the film include Sylvia Grace Crim, André Lamar, Tordy Clark, Sarah Clark, and Katie Bacque. Bob Portal, Inderpal Singh, and Joe Wicker serve as producers on the project alongside Jason Scott Goldberg, Christian Armogida, and Morgan Peter Brown.

Glorious initially debuted at Fantasia Fest 2022 to positive reviews from critics, with many praising the film for its themes, its seamless mix of horror and comedy, and Lovecraftian imagery. Collider's Chase Hutchinson added to the positive response toward the film, stating, "This one is for the sickos among us, myself included, who are looking for a movie about the maniacal madness of the macabre." Following its premiere at Fantasia Fest, the film eventually made its streaming debut on Shudder last August to additional positive responses, earning a certified fresh 86% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes. Now with Glorious officially getting an official physical media release, fans can add a new horror movie to their collection and re-experience its comedic thrills in all their glory.

Glorious will debut on Blu-ray and DVD on March 14 and are available to pre-order now. Check out the official trailer for the film below.