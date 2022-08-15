Horror movies know no limits when it comes to wild plot lines or premises. Director Rebekah McKendry took full advantage of this fact while creating her latest film, Glorious. McKendry has a long history of working in a horror-based environment, from her job as Director of Marketing for Fangoria, to becoming Editor-in-Chief for Blumhouse.com. In addition to working for those well-known horror behemoths, McKendry also co-hosted the Killer POV podcast. It ran for 140 episodes on Geeknation before the podcast team moved to Blumhouse.com in 2016, changing the name to The Shock Waves podcast.

The story of Glorious is co-written by Todd Rigney (Headless), Joshua Hull (Chopping Block), and McKendry’s husband, David Ian McKendry. Glorious is the second feature film collaboration between the couple after their 2018 holiday horror anthology, All The Creatures Were Stirring. The movie had an early screening at Montreal’s Fantasia International Film Festival on July 21, 2022, and has a score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, based on nine reviews. This article will tell you everything you need to know about this Shudder original horror film before its release this week.

Image via Shudder

Related:5 Best Found Footage Films on Shudder

When and Where Will Glorious Be Released?

Glorious will be released to stream on August 18, 2022. The film will be streaming exclusively on Shudder’s streaming platform and has a runtime of just 79 minutes. Shudder subscription plans start at $4.75/month and include a 7-day free trial.

Watch the Official Glorious Trailer

Shudder released a 15-second teaser trailer on July 19, 2022. The teaser is vague and doesn’t delve too deeply into the full plotline of the movie, however, it does offer some gruesome visuals and hints at what audiences can expect from the film. This was followed by a full-length trailer released at the beginning of August, which you can watch here:

What Is Glorious About?

The story of Glorious revolves around a man named Wes (Ryan Kwanten) who is suffering a terrible hangover. After a bad breakup with his girlfriend, he decides to handle this by getting extremely drunk in a park near a remote rest stop, where he burns items that remind him of her. He wakes up the next morning without his pants, so he runs into the nearby restroom to vomit and hide while he figures out what to do next.

While he’s purging his libations from the previous night, a mysterious voice begins to speak to him from the adjacent stall through a heavily graffitied glory hole. It tells him “the universe has a favor to ask.” The voice (J.K. Simmons) is identified as “Ghatanotoa,” or “Ghat,” and he tells Wes that he is to be a part of some kind of ritual to save the fabric of the universe. The stall door seals itself shut, and Wes has no choice but to listen and follow Ghat's instructions, no matter how bizarre they may be.

If you’re into trippy, colorful aesthetics, disembodied tentacles, and clawed creatures, be sure to check this one out. In addition to the visual aspects, this movie examines the contrast between one man’s personal problems in the face of the grand scheme of the universe. Wes soon finds himself pulled into a gritty Lovecraftian trip that he needs to survive if he ever wants to live to regret another Glorious hangover.

Most of the film takes place inside the claustrophobia-inducing bathroom stall, with the exception of a few flashbacks that help give Wes’s character some context. Thanks to the pandemic, “minimalist” films have seen an increase in numbers. The horror genre was quick to adapt to this style of filmmaking, embracing tiny casts and single-location sets.

Here's an excerpt from Collider's review of Glorious, as written by Chase Hutchinson:

When it fully embraces the potential of its weird world is where, even within the small space of a single bathroom, you can’t help cracking a smile. Though there are moments where Glorious struggles to keep up the pacing and finds itself getting a little aimless, relying a lot on riffing that can get a bit tiresome, it still makes for a dastardly descent into hell that has all the makings of a midnight movie. The last act in particular is where things get really wild, flaunting any sense of decorum as it cuts into the very guts of its premise. This is where it finds something special in how explosive and silly it all becomes.

Related:Phil Tippett’s ‘Mad God’: A Visionary Stop-Motion Horror 30+ Years in the Making

Who Are the Cast and Crew of Glorious?

Image via Shudder

The cast list for this is quite small. Ryan Kwanten, who is best known for his role as Jason Stackhouse in the HBO series True Blood, plays the main character, Wes. Kwanten has also recently appeared in Little Marvin’s drama miniseries Them as one of the main antagonists. He will continue his streak of minimalist horror movies with his upcoming film, The Portrait, which only has six listed cast members.

J.K. Simmons plays the role of “Ghat,” the omniscient voice that speaks to Wes through the glory hole. Simmons is best known for his role as J. Jonah Jameson in the Spider-Man movies. If that role wasn’t enough practice for barking orders like a madman, Simmons definitely fine-tuned his craft in the film Whiplash, which featured him as an overbearing, abusive, and borderline psychopathic director at a prestigious musical academy. Also included in the cast are Sylvia Grace Crim (The Hunt) as Wes’s ex-girlfriend Brenda, Tordy Clark (Jerry and Marge Go Large) as a woman named Sharon, and André Lamar (The Resident) as a man named Gary.

As mentioned above, the movie has been directed by Rebekah McKendry, who is just getting started on her career as a horror film director. In 2021, she co-wrote a script for a horror reboot of the 2000 film Bring It On with Dana Schwartz (She-Hulk: Attorney At Law). The movie will be called Bring It On: Cheer Or Die and is being produced by SYFY, with intentions to be released sometime in 2022.

She is also in post-production for another upcoming horror movie called Elevator Game, which focuses on the online phenomenon where players of the game attempt to travel into another dimension following a ritual conducted inside an elevator. It seems she has a soft place in her heart for interdimensional thrillers set in a claustrophobic environment. Elevator Game is set to be released sometime in 2023.