In a teaser that’s equal parts gore and trippyness, Rebekah McKendry has dropped a first look at her upcoming feature, Glorious, set to land on Shudder later this summer. Known for her work behind other scare-tastic flicks including All the Creatures Were Stirring and Tales of Halloween, McKendry’s skill of blending comedy with horror are going to absolutely shine in her latest project. To tell the story of one man’s entry into the never-ending cosmos through a gloryhole, production tapped the talents of J.K. Simmons (Whiplash) and Ryan Kwanten (True Blood).

Glorious centers around an extremely hungover man named Wes (Kwanten) who is suffering the not-so-glorious symptoms of a hangover in a public bathroom. When he begins to hear a strange and omniscient voice (Simmons) coming from the stall’s gloryhole, Wes is pulled into a trip that no one will believe - that is, if he lives to tell the tale. The feature will see its main character struggle with his own mortality and the darkness that dwells inside his brain.

Colors and eye-popping imagery are everywhere in the teaser for this zany and brainy thriller. Although not much is revealed in the sneak peek, it seems as though Simmons’ mysterious otherworldly being has a task for Wes to complete and won’t let him leave until he does it. Meanwhile, blood, horror, and dark humor will help shape the tale of one man’s struggle with an all-knowing gloryhole.

Inspired by the works of H.P. Lovecraft, Glorious was co-written by Joshua Hull (The Impersonators), David Ian McKendry (All the Creatures Were Stirring), and Todd Rigney (Found). Along with Glorious and her previously mentioned projects, McKendry’s name is synonymous with Fangoria, where she worked for over a decade lending her talents to a slew of films and other entertainment outlets including podcasts. Following her time at Fangoria, the filmmaker took her multitude of skills and began to work for Blumhouse, where she was hired on as the Editor-in-Chief of Blumhouse.com. Currently, Glorious is gearing up for its big debut at this year’s Fantasia as one of the festival’s official selections. Alliance Media Partners and Fallback Plan Production serve as co-producers on the genre-bending movie alongside Eyebox Entertainment and Citizen Skull Productions.

Take a dive into the strange and uncharted world of Glorious in the teaser trailer below and prepare to have your mind blown when Shudder sucks you into the feature on August 18.

