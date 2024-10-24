There’s a thin line between doing the right thing and getting a front-row seat to the worst decision ever. At least that’s the premise on which the 2016 movie, Glory, is built. The film itself is a darkly comic exploration of morality and manipulation from directors Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov. It hones in on the story of a humble railway worker’s act of honesty, which inadvertently sets off a chain of events that spiral wildly out of control. Tsanko Petrov, played with heartbreaking sincerity by Stefan Denolyubov, finds a bag of cash by the tracks and turns it in, expecting nothing more than a simple “Thank You”. But, things end up being a lot more layered as a PR nightmare ensues and at the center of it all is Julia (Margita Gosheva).

The narrative is vividly brilliant, but not just for its mishaps, it equally delivers a witty yet biting portrayal of how society treats the powerless. Denolyubov’s Tsanko is the perfect foil to the cold, calculated Julia, and their tension lies beneath the film’s dark humor. Topping it off is the directors’ masterful ability to blend social commentary with pure absurdity. It’s the kind of thing that keeps viewers wondering who’s winning in the film’s game of moral chess.

The Comedic Brilliance of Conflicting Agendas in ‘Glory’

Image Via Film Movement

Most of the humor in Glory stems from the fact that the characters are simply operating at different wavelengths. Everyone is so absorbed in their own agenda that they instantly lose sight of the bigger picture. In turn, this leads to the chaotic series of mishaps that drive the film’s sharp comedic edge. It’s how naturally these disconnects pop up that makes these moments work. Their contrasting motivations end up creating some hilariously awkward confrontations.

Take Tsanko, he’s an earnest railway worker whose simple aim is to do right by his conscience. In more ways than one, Julia is his polar opposite — she’s a no-nonsense PR executive given the Herculean task of cleaning up the Ministry of Transportation’s sordid reputation. In a nutshell, she sees “0’s and 1’s” where Tsanko sees real-life consequences. So, it makes sense that, in her opinion, his good deed is nothing but a tool to distract the public from a corruption scandal. Throughout the film, she treats him like a means to an end, never pausing to consider that he’s an actual person with his own perspective and emotions. It’s this clash that ultimately becomes the stage for a myriad of comedic moments.

All of this, and more, is palpable in one scene where Tsanko arrives at a PR event organized in his honor. Instantly, and awkwardly, he’s thrust into the limelight and practically robbed of a beloved heirloom. According to the team, his watch doesn’t fit their optics, so they swap it out for a cheap, digital piece. Even when he tries to explain the significance of the watch, the PR team, headed by none other than Julia is more concerned with his image. The end result is that he gets treated like a prop, while the government gets a squeaky, clean face to hide their lewd acts behind. This also carries layers of comedic brilliance that stem from the tension between Tsanko’s quiet panic and Julia’s over-the-top efforts to spin the situation.

‘Glory’ Doesn’t Shy Away From Using Its Characters to Explore Bigger Social Themes

Glory doesn't let its social commentary sit on the surface — rather, it’s woven into the very fabric of each character’s life. Glory boldly uses each character’s individual struggles to mirror larger societal issues. On the surface, Tsanko’s struggle seems one-dimensional — the man just wants his watch back. However, his story runs deeper, touching themes of political corruption and the downsides of a system more concerned with appearances than genuine change. It’s only natural to compare him to Julia since she’s the perfect contrast to Tsanko. As the face of modern corporate culture, she comes across as efficient and willing to sacrifice just about anything to make things look picture-perfect.

However, her character isn’t simply the antithesis of Tsanko’s innocence, she’s the embodiment of how institutions prioritize image over humanity. Each interaction is a lens peering at the way systems of power tend to reduce individuals to mere tools for achieving larger goals. This leaves their personal struggles minimized or ignored. The masterful thing that Grozeva and Valchanov do here is to ensure that the social commentary doesn’t overshadow the characters, but instead, it drives the drama. So, at the end of the day, every decision and conflict between Tsanko and Julia isn’t just about their personal stakes, it’s a reflection of the consequences of a broken system.

Glory (2016) Release Date December 2, 2016 Director Kristina Grozeva , Petar Valchanov Cast Alexandra Angelova , Poli Angelova , Raitsa Assenova , Georgi Bratoev , Ana Bratoeva , Nadejda Bratoeva , Georgi Damianov , Filip Denolyubov , Nikola Dodov , Boyan Doychinov , Stanislav Ganchev , Petar Genkov , Kelvin Harrison , Alexey Hristov , Mira Iskarova , Ivan Ivanov , Nedyalko Karanikolov , Gergana Karisheva , Stanisav Kaschiiski , Kamen Kolarov , Diana Koleva , Ventzislav Konstantinov Runtime 101 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Kristina Grozeva , Petar Valchanov , Decho Taralezhkov Expand

Glory is currently available to stream on Hoopla in the U.S.

